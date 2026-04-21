‘I’d go back’: MAFS’ Bec Zacharia teases shock return to the experiment

NEED TO KNOW Bec Zacharia has confirmed she would return to Married At First Sight for a second season, saying she wants another shot at finding love.

She’s not rushing back just yet and is focusing on working on her personal growth before she returns to screens.

Beyond MAFS, Bec has her eye on other reality shows such as Australian Survivor and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Advertisement

From explosive Dinner Party showdowns to a heartbreaking Final Vows rejection, Bec Zacharia‘s time on Married At First Sight was far from the love story she’d imagined.

But despite the tears and the drama, she’s ready to consider doing it all over again.

(Credit: Nine)

In a candid conversation on PEDESTRIAN.TV’s podcast Villain Edit, Bec revealed she would genuinely consider returning to the MAFS experiment for a second shot at love – joining the small club of two-time participants alongside familiar faces Lizzie Sobinoff and John Robertson.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I would go back and do MAFS for a second chance at love. Stella [Mickunaite] and Fil [Gregov] are good friends of mine, and I see that connection – that’s what I want. So yeah, I would definitely do it again.”

But don’t expect to see her on screen tomorrow. Bec was quick to acknowledge she has “a little bit more work to do” before she’d feel ready – specifically citing EMDR therapy to unpack childhood traumas and past relationship patterns.

“I actually think that it would be beautiful for me to do something else where people can see the growth,” she said. “Maybe not right now, maybe give it a few months, but yeah, I think that it would be great for people to see the strides and the steps I’ve taken to better myself.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Nine)

MAFS isn’t the only reality franchise on Bec’s radar, either. She admitted she’d “absolutely” sign up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! or Australian Survivor.

“Everyone keeps on saying, ‘Get Bec on Survivor, she’d absolutely rock it’,” she laughed. “And I’d be skinny!”

Whether it’s the MAFS experiment or the jungle, one thing is clear: Bec has no intention of disappearing quietly.

Advertisement

“Whilst I was doing [the show], it was hard and stressful,” she reflected, “but I’m grateful because god, I’ve grown.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.