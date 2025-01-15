Congratulations are in order as Married At First Sight Australia’s Elizabeth Sobinoff has announced she is pregnant with her second baby with husband Alexander Vega.

The soon-to-be mother of two took to Instagram on January 15 to share the baby news with fans.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Just in my baby making era 😊🤰25 weeks today ❤️. 2 under 2….. 😊 exactly what we wanted,” she captioned the Instagram post (above).

Lizzie welcomed her first baby with her husband on November 12, 2023, a little girl whose name has not yet been revealed.

“8.11.23,” she captioned the image of two photos of herself and Alexander cradling the baby.

The little bub arrived November 8, 2023. (Credit: Instagram))

“I have never been happier. My everything. A love so strong. Pure bliss.”

Shortly after, she shared another photo of her with the bub and its safe to she inherited her parents beautiful dark locks.

“She is absolute perfection to me. She is everything to me. I’m so in love with our daughter’ she wrote.

“I have never been happier.” (Credit: Instagram)

“Words cannot express my love for her. My heart. ❤️”

Fellow MAFS stars commented on the posts with an abundance of love for the new family.

Liam Cooper commented: “Awww she is finally here. Congratulations to the both of you. Can not wait to see you thrive as a mother.”

“Congratulations! Welcome to motherhood the best job in the entire world!” Bec Zemek wrote.

Congratulations Liz, best feeling in the world seeing bubba for the first time,” Cyrell Paule commented.

Plus new mum and former MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis commented: “Congratulations”.

The reality star exchanged vows with Alexander in January 27, 2023 with Lizzie wearing a stunning long sleeve dress with a dramatic neckline, gold sequins and sheer panels.

“Some moments from the happiest day of my life,” she wrote in the original Instagram announcement a day after their wedding ceremony.

Lizzie and Alex announced the baby in May. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

A few months later in May, Lizzie shared on Instagram she was in “nesting” mode as she prepared to become a “mama bear”.

“I’m navigating my body right now, so many changes, especially internally (I’ve been pretty sick). I also understand so many people are excited. So am I!!!! It’s an exciting time in our (my partner) lives right now. I’ll talk about my experience with it in the future. Mama bear is just nesting right now,” she wrote.

