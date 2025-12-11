After spending just 10 days with her husband since they married, Brittany Hockley is moving to Italy to live with him

Brittany Hockley has announced she’s moving to Italy to be with her husband Ben Siegrist.

The Life Uncut co-host wed the Swiss footballer six months ago but has only been able to spend 10 days with him in the months since.

“I’m moving to Italy! Ben is beside himself, excited,” she announced on her popular podcast this week.

“I’m really looking forward to the boring stuff, watching TV together, going for a walk together.

“These last six months since we’ve got married has been really tough, as we wanted to be together more than ever, because we’re newly-married, and it’s been the longest we’ve been apart.”

The 38-year-old went on to say she’s only been able to spend a handful of days with her new spouse since the pair tied in knot in Bali.

The couple tied the knot in June. Credit: Instagram.

“I think I’ve seen him ten days since our wedding in June. It’s now Christmas. It has been six months and I have seen him for ten days. I was like, this actually can’t work anymore,” she said.

In the caption of the post, the former Bachelor contestant said it was time for her to “prioritise love”.

“This cover photo was taken 3 years ago on the weekend we met. Part of us thought we would never see each other again…. But I think deep down we just knew that wouldn’t be the case. This photo was supposed to be but a distant memory of a weekend spent with a super hot random man that lives on the other side of the world. (And no I don’t think taking a photo with a hook up you won’t see again is weird. I of course needed the proof for podcast purposes) 😉,” she wrote.

“A lot can change when you take a risk. Our relationship has been anything but straightforward and certainly not ‘normal’ but it’s the greatest love I’ve known. We’ve never asked each other to give up anything and only ever been supporting of each others careers, wants, dreams,” she continued.

“After a whirlwind three years long distance cross continent, two weddings, Ben moving 3 countries, a few reality shows, it’s time to prioritise love.”

She went on to say that she no longer wants to have to “choose between the love of my life and my career”.

Brittany and Ben have only seen each other for 10 days in the past six months. Credit: Instagram.

“I won’t be going forever and I will be coming back to Aus frequently for work (some very exciting things happening soon 🤫) but 2026 will be spent making sure I am happy, whatever that looks like. I will now just have the freedom to be with the love of my life so much more AND still chase my dreams!!” she wrote.

“If I learned anything it’s nothing worth having comes easily, and say yes to the hot one night stand 😉.”

After her stint on Dancing with the Stars earlier this year, Brittany told our sister publication TV WEEK that she doesn’t get to have a “normal relationship” with Ben.

“There’s a sad part… that we don’t get to experience each other’s highlights,” she explained.

“He can’t be there for my big moments; I can’t be there for his big moments. But we still love each other and have what we think is a perfect relationship. So I guess all those emotions came out.”

