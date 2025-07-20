DWTS Brittany Hockley on her love story: ‘There’s a sad part’

Brittany Hockley gets emotional in this week’s first semi-final of Dancing With The Stars. That’s because the waltz she performs with partner Craig Monley is telling a story – the story of her relationship with Swiss footballer Ben Siegrist. Although she and Ben married in Bali last month, the podcaster and radio host tells TV WEEK that she and her new hubby don’t have a “normal relationship” – because he lives in Italy and she lives in Australia.

“There’s a sad part… that we don’t get to experience each other’s highlights,” she explains.

“He can’t be there for my big moments; I can’t be there for his big moments. But we still love each other and have what we think is a perfect relationship. So I guess all those emotions came out.”

Brittany, 37, filmed Dancing With The Stars before her wedding and was keen to put some of the moves she had learnt into her wedding dance. But Ben took some convincing.

“He’s got great feet for football but two left feet for dance,” Brittany laughs. “He kept saying, ‘Brittany, this isn’t Dancing With The Stars!’ But I was very determined to put some of those moves into the wedding dance – and I did!”

Having already appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and The Bachelor, Brittany thinks this might be her last reality show, even though she finds them “so much fun”.

Brittany thinks this will be her last reality show. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I think I’m done with reality,” she says, but admits she’d love to host a show – or tackle a dramatic acting role next.

“Hopefully, you’ll see a show very soon that I have co-created with someone and will act in!”

