We first saw her on our screens on the Honey Badger’s memorable season of The Bachelor in 2018.

Advertisement

Since then, Brittany Hockley has gone on to become an influencer, podcaster, a radio show host, travelled to South Africa for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia and will soon compete in Dancing With The Stars.

Brittany, 37, is currently engaged to Benjamin Siergrist, 33 – a Swiss professional football player.

The couple announced the exciting news that they were engaged via Instagram, with Brittany sharing some sweet snaps of their beautiful proposal on the beach in Hamilton Island.

Advertisement

“In any lifetime it’s a YES!,” she wrote. “Just two people loving each other for the rest of our lives. 🤍💍🐙”

Brittany and Ben have been together since late 2022, and met through the celebrity dating app Raya.

At the time, Benjamin’s team was in Australia playing against Sydney Football Club.

Benjamin is a goalkeeper for Celtic. (Image: Getty)

Advertisement

The couple have a long-distance relationship as Ben is based in Scotland for work, where he is a goalkeeper and plays for The Celtic Football Club in the Scottish Premier League.

Brittany has frequently shared details about the hardships that come with doing long distance, but has always said it’s worth it.

When they are together, Brittany and Benjamin make the most of their valuable time and are always travelling to luxurious destinations and going on exciting adventures.

The radio host constantly posts about their trips on social media, sharing loved-up photos and captions with her followers.

Advertisement

(Image: Instagram)

The couple have also spoken about their plans for the future, with Benjamin saying he’d like to one day move to Australia. Benjamin told Stellar magazine in July 2023 that they “will work out everything from now until the day I’ll probably move to Australia”.

Brittany has also been extremely open about the heartbreaking struggles she has experienced with infertility.

Brittany has always been honest about wanting children, and has devastatingly found it difficult to fall pregnant. She spoke on her podcast, Life Uncut, about the decision to freeze her embryos last year, but unfortunately doctors found a rare abnormality which meant the embryo would not be compatible with life.

Advertisement

“I wasn’t expecting the feelings that I had when I was told my round was unsuccessful and I would be going home with no embryos,” she said.

“[Fertility] takes up so much space in your head and your day. I just wanted to say to all the women on their journey, whatever part of that journey you are at, you’re not alone and I am sending you lots of love.”

Brittany previously dated tennis player Jordan Thompson. (Image: Instagram)

Apart from the Honey Badger, Brittany has had some other high-profile relationships.

Advertisement

Most notably, the 37-year-old previously dated Australian tennis player Jordan Thompson for almost two years before they broke up in February 2022.

The pair called it quits due to their work commitments, with Jordan only home a few weeks of the year while on tour.

“We fell madly in love and, you know, talked about the future and getting married. And we were just obsessed,” Brittany told Mamamia in November 2022.

“Then we just realised that it couldn’t work. I am too driven and too embedded in a career here. I spent five months on tour with him; we did Wimbledon and the US Open, and it was amazing. I loved seeing all the families and wives travelling with their partners and I also enjoyed it. But I would be at his matches on my laptop, because I still had to work.”

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.