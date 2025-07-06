Some of Australia’s favourite celebrities, comedians, sporting stars and overall talented stars have donned their most stylish outfits for the 2025 season of Dancing With The Stars, but not all can be crowned the winner.

Advertisement

After showing off their skills on the dance floor, each contestant will be marked by the DWTS judges Helen Richey, Mark Wilson, Craig Revel Horwood and Sharna Burgess.

From the foxtrot, paso doble, to the waltz, viewers will see it all in this season of DWTS, hosted by Australia’s beloved TV personalities Dr Chris Brown and Sonia Kruger – who has been nominated for a 2025 TV WEEK Gold Logie Award.

But alas, contestants must be eliminated to discover the winner! So who has been booted from the competition so far?

Below, TV WEEK has listed all the contestants who have been eliminated from Dancing With The Stars 2025.

Advertisement

Karina Carvalho 7News Melbourne presenter Karina Carvalho and dance partner Andrey Gorbunov performed a salsa that all four judges praised. However the glowing response wasn’t enough to save the dancing-duo. “Andrey is not just a fantastic, highly qualified dancer, he’s such a great teacher and he’s so patient and he’s put together the most beautiful choreography for us,” she said following her elimination. Susie O’Neill Madame Butterfly Susie O’Neill was the first celebrity contestant to exit the ballroom in 2025. She performed a foxtrot with partner Lyu Masuda. While the judges didn’t give her high marks, they did comment on her growing confidence, praising her footwork, progress. However, Craig Revel Horwood was more brutal… “Seven weeks and seven hours a day wasted, I’d say,” he said. Susie scored 15 points on her final night.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.