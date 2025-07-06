Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Who has been eliminated from Dancing With The Stars 2025?

We have all the details.
Some of Australia’s favourite celebrities, comedians, sporting stars and overall talented stars have donned their most stylish outfits for the 2025 season of Dancing With The Stars, but not all can be crowned the winner.

After showing off their skills on the dance floor, each contestant will be marked by the DWTS judges Helen Richey, Mark Wilson, Craig Revel Horwood and Sharna Burgess.

From the foxtrot, paso doble, to the waltz, viewers will see it all in this season of DWTS, hosted by Australia’s beloved TV personalities Dr Chris Brown and Sonia Kruger – who has been nominated for a 2025 TV WEEK Gold Logie Award.

But alas, contestants must be eliminated to discover the winner! So who has been booted from the competition so far?

Below, TV WEEK has listed all the contestants who have been eliminated from Dancing With The Stars 2025.

Karina Carvalho

7News Melbourne presenter Karina Carvalho and dance partner Andrey Gorbunov performed a salsa that all four judges praised.

However the glowing response wasn’t enough to save the dancing-duo.

“Andrey is not just a fantastic, highly qualified dancer, he’s such a great teacher and he’s so patient and he’s put together the most beautiful choreography for us,” she said following her elimination.

Susie O’Neill

Madame Butterfly Susie O’Neill was the first celebrity contestant to exit the ballroom in 2025. She performed a foxtrot with partner Lyu Masuda.

While the judges didn’t give her high marks, they did comment on her growing confidence, praising her footwork, progress. However, Craig Revel Horwood was more brutal…

“Seven weeks and seven hours a day wasted, I’d say,” he said.

Susie scored 15 points on her final night.

Senior Journalist Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

Tia is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer writing across TV Week, and championing its social media platforms. She has also written for Who Magazine, and Woman’s Day. When she isn’t writing about binge-worthy TV shows and covering red carpets, she is searching for her next book obsession and fashion trends.

