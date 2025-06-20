Susie O’Neill is one of Australia’s greatest sporting legends.

Over her 20-year career, Madame Butterfly, as she’s affectionately known, won 35 Australian titles, eight Olympic medals, and enjoyed countless victories at the Commonwealth Games and World Championships.

Now, the 51-year-old is taking on another feat of athleticism — hitting the dance floor on Channel 7’s new season of Dancing With The Stars.

Speaking to Woman’s Day earlier this month, Susie said she felt like a “fish out of water” on the popular dancing show and realised she was a much better swimmer than dancer.

“After turning 50, I decided this next chapter is all about deep diving into all new adventures and it didn’t take long to figure out that while I’m a pretty good swimmer, it turns out I’m a really bad dancer!” she said.

“When I was first invited to join, I initially thought there’s no way I’m making a fool of myself on national TV,” she continued. “So, I asked the family and a few of my closest friends who all said why not, what have I got to lose – apart from my pride!”

Here’s everything we know about Susie O’Neill’s family life and career.

WHO IS SUSIE O’NEILL’S HUSBAND?

At the height of her career, in 1998, O’Neill married her long-time partner Cliff Fairley, an ophthalmologist.

In 2023, they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. The Olympian told Woman’s Day at the time that she thinks the secret to their long marriage is “enjoying each other’s company”.

“It’s important to work as a team with lots of give and take, and never being afraid to afford each other a bit of space,” she said.

HOW MANY KIDS DOES SUSIE O’NEILL HAVE?

The couple have two children together — Alix, 21, and Bill, 19.

Susie has been open in the past about her experience with post natal depression after each child was born.

“It was the hardest period of my life – I had an overwhelming sense of sadness after both births,” she told Woman’s Day in 2023, “I’d see other mums loving the whole process, and I found parenthood infinitely more challenging than training and winning gold medals.

“I ignored my mental health for a long time, until I eventually gave in and got the help I needed.”

Speaking to Woman’s Day, Susie said the kids have been supportive of her turn on the dance floor and even came to a couple of rehearsals.

“I was way more nervous hitting the dancefloor than I ever was diving off the blocks in an Olympic final,” she told Woman’s Day.

“The kids and Cliff came to a couple of rehearsals, and it was Alix who offered this piece of advice, ‘Mum, can you soften your face a bit – instead of looking like someone’s got a gun to your head!’ Let’s just say it was the right choice my parents made to take me to swimming lessons as a kid and not ballet classes!”

SUSIE O’NEILL’S LIFE AFTER SWIMMING

Since stepping away from professional swimming, Susie has worked as a professional commentator and is an ambassador for The Fred Hollows Foundation.

From 2015, she made regular appearances on Nova Brisbane’s Ash, Kip & Luttsy show, before joining the Ash, Luttsy & Susie show as co-host in 2019.

In 2024, Susie announced live on air that she was leaving the show to pursue other opportunities.

“I do this with a heavy heart, the decision wasn’t easy. It’s hard for me to articulate exactly why I’m leaving,” she said on air. “Turning 50 last year, I realised I’m at a whole new stage in my life. The next chapter will see me pursue other goals, both professionally and personally.”

“I want to get back to the grassroots of sport and involve myself in the wider community. It’s going to be an emotional final day, saying goodbye to everyone,” she added.

