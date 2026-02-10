Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Married at First Sight

“He’s my second cousin”: MAFS groom Steve reveals surprise connection to David Beckham

“I think he got the looks and the money, unfortunately, out of the cousins."
Married At First Sight 2026 groom Steve has revealed an unexpected celebrity connection – he’s related to football icon David Beckham!

The 50-year-old single father, who is currently paired with Rebecca on this year’s season of the hit reality show, confirmed rumours during an interview with Daily Mail, admitting the Beckham connection is very real.

(Credit: Nine/Getty)

Steve revealed that he and the former England captain are second cousins, with the family link tracing back through his mother’s side.

“He’s my second cousin,” Steve explained. “My grandmother on my mum’s side was a Beckham before she married my grandfather.”

Adding another layer to the coincidence, both Steve and David were born in Essex, East London – and just one week apart.

“I was born on April 23 and David was born on May 2,” Steve said. “It’s funny timing, really, considering the shared family roots.”

(Credit: Nine)

While the reality star admitted he’s never formally met Victoria Beckham, he did briefly cross paths with her famous husband as a teenager.

“When I was about 16, I was back in London and met him in the same room,” Steve recalled. “That was when he was already playing football and travelling a lot. He wasn’t really around like a regular kid.”

Despite the close genetic link, Steve joked that David clearly came out on top.

“I think he got the looks and the money, unfortunately, out of the cousins,” he joked.

Calling it a “cool” connection, Steve added, “It’s quite a famous one, I guess.”

The revelation comes as viewers continue to watch Steve navigate his growing relationship with Rebecca on MAFS

Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

