Is another MAFS baby on the way? 2025’s strongest couple reveals baby plans

2025 fan-favourite Married At First Sight couple Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels have sparked speculation that they could be expanding their family!

Rhi recently took to Instagram to share what steps she’d been taking to prepare her body for a “future baby.”

(Credit: Instagram)

“My Chinese Medicine Journey… Balancing hormones, calming my gut, and preparing my body for a future baby,” she shared, outlining her struggles with endometriosis, gut issues, and stress.

“As I think about preparing my body for a baby one day, I knew I needed to heal from the inside out,” she added. “I wanted to understand why my body felt out of sync, not just treat the symptoms.”

The news of Rhi and Jeff potentially considering expanding their family comes less than a year after the 2025 season of MAFS ended.

They left the experiment as the strongest couple of the season and the only couple to make it past final vows.

Speaking to Woman’s Day following the show, Rhi and Jeff spilled on their future wedding plans!

Touching on their dream wedding destination, Rhi said, “I would just say the Maldives because everyone says it’s so good and I’ve seen photos – although it would cost hundreds of thousands.”

Jeff chimed in saying, “Somewhere in Europe. I’m 40 years old and I still haven’t been to Europe! Can you believe that? So it’d be somewhere in Europe.”

Meanwhile, fellow 2025 MAFS couple Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice – who weren’t originally paired together in the experiment – have also set tongues wagging with a recent Instagram post from Jacqui.

In her birthday tribute to Clint, she teased their big year ahead, which is set to include a wedding, travel and “family starting”.

Jacqui and Clint shocked viewers when they first went public with their romance. On the show, Jacqui was originally paired with Ryan Donnelly, while Clint was an intruder who was initially paired with Lauren Hall.

The pair instantly clicked when they got together, and Clint proposed just a few months later during the finale viewing party!

Spilling on their romance, Jacqui and Clint told Woman’s Day, “We’re so happy, we got what we wanted. We went on the show for love and we found it.”

