‘She’s wild’: All the Married At First Sight 2026 spoilers in one place

We’re still six months away from the premiere of Married at First Sight 2026 but the leaks have already begun!

This week, two of next year’s brides were snapped arriving at their weddings and it’s been reported that we’re in for a totally different MAFS experience next year.

Here’s all the spoilers for MAFS 2026 so far.

TWO MAFS BRIDES HAVE ALREADY BEEN PAPPED

This week, the Daily Mail published photos of two of next year’s brides arriving at their weddings in Sydney.

The photos showed bride Rebecca Zukowski being filmed for her wedding in Sydney’s Centennial Park.

Ryan and Jacqui were too of the most controversial contestants on the 2025 season. (Credit: Channel 9)

“She’s wild – think Jamie [Marinos] – just with years of experience,” a source told the publication. “She was overheard yelling on her balcony in between takes – it was a whole moment.”

Rebecca, who describes herself on her LinkedIn as an “operations manager with 20+ years of experience,” is matched with a man named Steve on the show, who we don’t know much about at this stage.

The second bride snapped by the Daily Mail is a “brunette bombshell” who’s yet to be identified.

The woman was photographed arriving at her wedding at The Eveleigh in Sydney’s CBD.

THE SHOW IS GOING TO LOOK DIFFERENT IN 2026

After the fallout from last season, the producers made some drastic changes to the casting process.

“No criminal records. No previous court appearances. If there’s even a whiff of controversy in someone’s past, they’re out,” a source told Daily Mail Australia.

“They’re not playing it safe in terms of personalities. They still want big characters and explosive storylines. But they can’t afford another scandal like last time. So they’re walking a tightrope.”

Speaking to Sky News, a production insider also said the show was shifting away from casting wannabe Instagram influencers and instead is focusing on casting everyday Australians who are genuinely looking for love.

(Credit: Channel 9)

“There’s a lot less slicked-back hair and neck tattoos and a lot more relatability,” a source told the outlet. “This cast feels real, and that’s a big part of what we’re aiming for in 2026.”

The insider said the reality TV show struggled to find enough compatible grooms for the series.

“We struggled a bit locking in the last few grooms,” they said. “We had some really strong women and didn’t want to lose them.”

The source also told Sky News, the show is going to have a different “vibe” next year.

“Every year we hear it’ll have a new vibe,” the source said. “But this time, the cast, the experts, even the tone. It actually feels different.”

