MasterChef Australia fans divided over Meghan Markle’s guest judge role

Channel 10 has found itself at the centre of a social media storm after confirming that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will appear as a guest judge on the upcoming season of MasterChef Australia – and the public reaction has been anything but unanimous.

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The announcement came late Wednesday, amidst Meghan’s whirlwind four-day trip to Australia alongside Prince Harry. The network wasted no time singing her praises, describing the former actress as a “passionate foodie” who would bring something special to the judging panel.

“Meghan helps guide some of the most impressive home cooks the competition has ever seen. This is the series of MasterChef you don’t want to miss,” Channel 10 said in a statement.

The problem? Not everybody agrees.

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Within hours of the news breaking online, criticism began rolling in from viewers who questioned the logic of the casting choice, given the usual calibre of professional chefs who judge on the show.

“Are we serious…she’s a home cook,” one person fired back. Another was blunter still: “For goodness and foodness sake, there are better judges.”

A third went further, announcing they’d be tuning out altogether – calling it a betrayal of a show they once considered the last respectable reality program on television.

(Credit: Ten)

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But the backlash was far from the whole story. For every disgruntled fan threatening to switch off, another was thrilled at the prospect.

Supporters praised Meghan’s genuine interest in food and wellness, with one commenter suggesting she would bring “an extra dimension to the table” given her work as a health and lifestyle advocate. Others were simply excited to see her on screen.

The timing of the appearance isn’t incidental. Meghan has been actively expanding her profile in the food and lifestyle space, most recently with the launch of her brand As Ever. The MasterChef stint looks very much like part of that broader push.

(Credit: Ten)

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It’s also worth noting this isn’t the first time the show has gone royal. Back in 2015, then-Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla paid a visit to the MasterChef kitchen during their own Australian tour, meeting judges and contestants before cameras.

Meghan will join the regular panel of Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, Andy Allen, and Jean-Christophe Novelli when her episode airs.

She’s one of several high-profile names Channel 10 has locked in for the 2026 season, which also includes Robert Irwin, Jimmy Barnes, Maggie Beer, Curtis Stone, Rick Stein, Victoria Minell, Vincent Yeow Lim, and Lily Huynh.

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