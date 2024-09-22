Rick Stein reveals the Australian restaurant he’d still love to eat at

As the star of a new SBS series Food Stories with an accompanying new cookbook to boot, Rick Stein, 77, is travelling around Britain to discover the best eats from all corners of the country.

He chats to Woman’s Day about what he’s learning about British food and which Aussie restaurant he’d still love to eat at!

Rick Stein is back with a mouth-watering new SBS show and accompanying cookbook! (Image: Instagram)

RICK STEIN DISHES ALL

How has British food changed over the years?

I think when we are talking about British food we mean food commonly eaten in Britain today because so much of what we enjoy now is as a result of immigrant communities.

When I was a kid there was virtually no – what we might have then called – foreign food, perhaps the odd Chinese, Italian and Indian but nothing else really. And not forgetting our French restaurants of course.

You’ve eaten your way all over Britain, what were the highlights?

Among many highlights, the meal that springs to mind was a Sunday lunch in a Filipino restaurant in a shipping container in Belfast and the Pork Adobo that I had was one of the highlights of the trip. Basically it is pork belly cooked down with dark vinegar, sugar and soy sauce, which is then reduced right down to coat the meat. And that was served with a fresh mango pickle and jasmine rice. Another highlight was a falafel with tahini dressing from a cafe in Shepherd’s Bush, London – Mr Falafel.

BRITAIN VS AUSTRALIA

British food often gets a bad rap, how does it compare to Aussie food?

I think in both cases British or Aussie, we are not talking about a type of food cooked over generations anymore we are all influenced by cuisines from all over the world. I suppose if we were looking at the cooking in Britain or Australia in the 1950s by modern standards by countries would get a pretty bad rap.

What’s your favourite Australian dish?

To be honest I know this seems very simple but I love Sydney Rock oysters and Aussie Tiger prawns as an appetiser.



What’s your favourite British dish?

Even though my greatest love is fish cookery, I adore really good roast beef and Yorkshire pudding.

The chef has been travelling around Britain meeting with food producers, including fisherman! (Image: Instagram)



How important is food to a country’s identity?

Not surprisingly I think it’s extremely important. I do find when I’m travelling that so much is revealed about the country when I start talking to the locals about their food.

What stories can food tell us? is there a dish or meal that stands out in your memory?

Stories are such things as how a dish was invented, where the recipe came from, what was I doing at the time of eating the dish, how does the recipe contribute to a particular culture. How come this recipe survived when it was a mistake! One of the dishes that stands out from the book is Chicken Kiev and the story where the dish originated. Was it Russian, or Ukrainian or could it have been French? As far as I am concerned, yes it is Ukrainian.

CHILDHOOD MEMORIES

What are your favourite childhood food memories?

Grilling mackerel, blackberry and apple crumble, pea soup and kippers.

Is there a restaurant you would still like to eat at?

The Sounds of Silence, Uluru, Northern Territory, Australia’s first “under the stars” dining experience – unfortunately the night we were there it rained for the first time in years.

Rick has written more than 25 cookbooks and made over 30 TV series! (Image: Penguin)

Is there a food culture that you’d still like to explore?

Yes – there are quite a lot. All of South America and I’d love to do a long series in Japan.

Describe your perfect day in food

Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner at La Columbe D’or at St Paul de vence, just outside Nice.



You had open heart surgery a few years ago – has that changed the way you live?

I was unbelievably lucky that the operation was a success and for five years before it I’d been feeling increasingly breathless, so it has given me a new lease of life.

You can purchase Food Stories (Penguin) here for $59.99.