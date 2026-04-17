‘I’m ashamed of myself’: MAFS’ Danny Hewitt issues public apology

Danny Hewitt has issued a public apology following widespread backlash over comments he made about his ex-wife Bec Zacharia in unseen footage aired on MAFS: After the Dinner Party.

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The Married At First Sight participant admitted he is “so ashamed” of his behaviour and acknowledged he has “let so many people down.”

In a video shared to social media, the MAFS groom addressed the controversy head-on, telling viewers: “So most of you hate me – I don’t blame you, I hate myself, so join the club.”

The episode in question sparked immediate criticism from viewers, with many calling out Danny’s remarks as disrespectful and offensive, particularly toward Bec and fellow participant Steph Marshall.

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It was during the episode of MAFS: After the Dinner Party that Bec viewed the footage of her ex-husband Danny insulting her after he watched the Final Test.

“﻿You’re telling me that’s the best you can bring me? You ought to be ashamed of yourself,” Danny told producers in the unaired moment.﻿

“I have a f***ing cushy little life, I gave up my life to be here and I could roll into Coles right now, walk up to aisle four, there’s a bird in there and she’ll be better than Bec,” he said among other insults.

Meanwhile, Danny accused Steph of “trying to get some air time” by bringing up the bikini photo she sent him and was heard calling Steph a “f***ing little skank”. He vowed to “never speak” to her again.

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(Credit: Stan)

In his apology, Danny offered a direct acknowledgement of harm to the two women most affected by his words.

“I want to apologise to Steph for the way I spoke about her, and Bec of course – I’m so sorry to both of you girls.”

While conceding he has “a very dry sense of humor” that “can come across wrong, especially on TV,” he was quick to stress that he was not using it as a shield: “I’m not here to make excuses or blame it on a sense of humor or anything like that. I’m here to own up to my mistakes and just apologise.”

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Danny also acknowledged that the criticism he has received online is warranted – even inviting it. “Feel free to comment some abuse in the comments,” he told followers.

“There’s nothing you can call me which I don’t think worse of myself. If you see me in the street, throw some tomatoes at me, some eggs, whatever. I deserve all of the heat I’m getting at the minute.”

Danny concluded the video by acknowledging that the experience has prompted inner personal reflection. “I’ve probably got a lot of soul searching to do,” he admitted.

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