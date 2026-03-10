Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
MAFS bride Stephanie Marshall confirms relationship with new partner after experiment

“We’re off the market, honey!”
After a turbulent run on Married At First Sight Australia, bride Stephanie Marshall has officially turned the page on her short-lived relationship with Tyson Gordon – and she’s found a new partner.

Speaking with PEDESTRIAN.TV, Stephanie revealed she’s no longer single and is now happily seeing someone she describes as “an incredible man.” 

(Credit: Nine)

The pair reportedly began dating in late October 2025, not long after filming for the reality series wrapped. Interestingly, their paths actually crossed while Stephanie was still on the show – though the timing meant they didn’t properly meet until later.

“I actually sold him a property when I was on the show,” Stephanie explained. “But I obviously didn’t meet him for quite some time until we did the pre-settlement inspection at the end of October, and I met him then.”

Since then, the connection has grown into a full-fledged relationship – and Stephanie says her new partner couldn’t be more different from Tyson.

Describing the contrast, she said her current boyfriend is “very intellectual” and “emotionally intelligent,” adding that he’s well established in his career and shows genuine respect for others. 

Compared to her on-screen husband, Stephanie didn’t hold back, bluntly describing Tyson as a “man-child” and saying the two men are “worlds apart.”

As for whether she and Tyson have stayed in touch since their dramatic exit from the experiment, Stephanie confirmed there’s been no communication between them – at least on her end.

Although the former couple reunited to film the show’s reunion special, she said they haven’t spoken since. Tyson has reportedly attempted to reach out, along with several people close to him, including his sister and one of the groomsmen from their televised wedding.

(Credit: Nine)

Despite those attempts, Stephanie says she has no interest in reconnecting.

“I’m not engaging,” she said, adding that she has “bigger and better things” to focus on.

Looking back, Stephanie admits the way things ended between her and Tyson was disappointing, but she ultimately views the experience as a blessing in disguise.

“I dodged a massive, massive bullet,” she said. “I’m super grateful, and I wouldn’t change anything.”

She also reflected on the impact the reality experiment had on her personal life, describing it as a turning point that helped her become more open to dating again.

“The experiment was such a pivotal moment in my life,” she said. “I got everything out of it that I wanted, and it helped me open up and be open again to dating, and I found this incredible guy that’s literally everything I want.”

