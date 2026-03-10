Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

‘I don’t support it’: MAFS groom Tyson Gordon’s ex-wife speaks out after his controversial comments

She’s addressed his MAFS remarks.
The ex-wife of Married At First Sight groom Tyson Gordon has broken her silence, distancing herself from the controversial opinions he shared on the show.

Tove Thoreson, who married the Gold Coast property investor several years before his reality TV debut, says she does not support the behaviour viewers have seen on screen.

(Credit: Instagram)

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Tove said the man audiences are watching on television does not reflect the values she holds.

“I do not support or agree with the behaviour he has shown on television or what I experienced in real life,” she said.

Tyson has referenced his previous marriage several times during conversations about his past relationships on MAFS. However, Tove insists the way their relationship has been portrayed doesn’t reflect her own beliefs.

While she admitted their marriage may have appeared “possibly traditional” to outsiders, she rejected the suggestion that women in the Mormon community are submissive.

Tove, who is a member of the Mormon faith, said many people hold misconceptions about Mormon women.

“A lot of people may assume because I am Mormon that Mormon women are like that, but that’s not the case,” she explained.

The 26-year-old added that she and Tyson no longer have contact, saying the pair haven’t spoken in the six years since their relationship ended. Because of that, she said she cannot comment on whether his views have changed since they were together.

(Credit: Nine)

Tyson had already sparked debate before formally appearing on the reality series. Promotional clips released by Nine Network showed him outlining the kind of partner he hoped to find.

During a conversation with relationship expert John Aiken, Tyson said he wanted a woman who was “feminine” and “submissive”.

He also listed several deal-breakers for a potential partner, including someone he considered “woke”, people who party every weekend, and women with a high “body count”.

(Credit: Nine)
