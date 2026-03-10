‘I don’t support it’: MAFS groom Tyson Gordon’s ex-wife speaks out after his controversial comments

The ex-wife of Married At First Sight groom Tyson Gordon has broken her silence, distancing herself from the controversial opinions he shared on the show.

Advertisement

Tove Thoreson, who married the Gold Coast property investor several years before his reality TV debut, says she does not support the behaviour viewers have seen on screen.

(Credit: Instagram)

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Tove said the man audiences are watching on television does not reflect the values she holds.

“I do not support or agree with the behaviour he has shown on television or what I experienced in real life,” she said.

Advertisement

Tyson has referenced his previous marriage several times during conversations about his past relationships on MAFS. However, Tove insists the way their relationship has been portrayed doesn’t reflect her own beliefs.

While she admitted their marriage may have appeared “possibly traditional” to outsiders, she rejected the suggestion that women in the Mormon community are submissive.

Tove, who is a member of the Mormon faith, said many people hold misconceptions about Mormon women.

“A lot of people may assume because I am Mormon that Mormon women are like that, but that’s not the case,” she explained.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old added that she and Tyson no longer have contact, saying the pair haven’t spoken in the six years since their relationship ended. Because of that, she said she cannot comment on whether his views have changed since they were together.

(Credit: Nine)

Tyson had already sparked debate before formally appearing on the reality series. Promotional clips released by Nine Network showed him outlining the kind of partner he hoped to find.

During a conversation with relationship expert John Aiken, Tyson said he wanted a woman who was “feminine” and “submissive”.

Advertisement

He also listed several deal-breakers for a potential partner, including someone he considered “woke”, people who party every weekend, and women with a high “body count”.

(Credit: Nine)

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.