OPINION: The 9 minutes of MAFS that should never have gone to air

As a journalist, I have covered Married At First Sight (MAFS) since the very first season in 2015. And I can say with my hand on my heart that this season has been the most volatile and uncomfortable to watch.

Yes, I have sat through and reported on the Domenica Calarco and Oliva Frazer fighting in season nine. It was confronting.

I was in shock when Martha Kalifatidis poured a glass of red wine on Cyrell Paule in the iconic dinner party from season six.

But the nine minute tirade that came from Brook Compton in the second dinner party of this season was horrific to watch.

From the second the 27-year-old model walked in to the dinner party she was happily telling producers that she was there “for my own reasons” And what was that Brook? To absolutely berate other women at the table? Not cool.

Brook entering the dinner party late (Credit: Channel Nine)

I can’t even repeat the lines that Brook uttered at the women because it is not suitable to be published.

But the attack on Stella and Alissa was gobsmacking.

It was bullying in it’s clearest form and an attack that I was worried at one point was going to get physical.

I have also been around long enough to know that it is not just all on Brook. She would’ve been flown back to Sydney for the dinner party and told by producers that she needed to attend to stir the pot. And boy did she deliver for them.

But even Married At First Sight should have a line, and it was well and truly crossed at that dinner party. It went from entertainment to concern very quickly.

Stella fighting back at the dinner party. (Credit: Channel Nine)

We all know that these dinner parties aren’t filmed in an hour, it’s over a long period of time, and audiences are wise enough to know that production are watching this unravel.

Where were they? Why didn’t they stop her? Yes the ratings, again, I’ve been around a while.

But duty of care should come at some point and they needed to break the fourth wall and have someone step in and tell Brook she was out of line. They happily show producers stepping in on the wedding days, do it at the dinner parties.

Alissa was confused at the attack on her (Credit: Channel Nine)

I am in awe of Stella for sitting there and taking on the tirade from Brook, it was extremely uncomfortable to watch, and she should be applauded for not stooping to that level.

Alissa was also enemy number one. But for what reason? Nothing has been shown on air for such hatred to come from not only Brook but Gia and Bec as well. Again the language is too awful to repeat, but it should never have gone to air.

Don’t get me wrong, I am a MAFS fan, and I have enjoyed numerous seasons. But this was the first time I have watched a dinner party and felt extremely uncomfortable.

It has stopped being a show where you go to escape, and is now the show you want to escape from.

