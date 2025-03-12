Congratulations are in order for season six Married At First Sight Australia star, Domenica Calarco who is expecting her first baby.

Late on March 12, 2025, Domenica took to Instagram to share the baby news with a heart-warming video.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Been a little MIA working on my greatest project yet…..Baby 🐣 due September 2025,” she captioned the video.

In the post, viewers watched Domenica’s reaction to watching the pregnancy test result turn positive, along with many tears, overjoyed friends and family.

The video also featured many ultrasound videos of the unborn bub, expected to arrive sometime in September 2025.

In her Instagram stories shortly after her announcement, Domenica revealed she was 14 weeks pregnant, with morning sickness well and truly underway. The 31-year-old also revealed she “had a pretty serious issue with [her] thyroid” which left her bed ridden.

Fellow MAFS participants flooded the comment section with love for the soon-to-be mother.

“Congratulations,” Jules Robinson wrote, who welcomed her second bub with MAFS husband Cam Merchant.

Jessika Power wrote: “Omg congratulations beautiful 😍”.

Meanwhile, TV personality Peter Helliar wrote: “Wow!!! Congrats Dom!! You’ll be a great mum!! ❤️”

Former Neighbours star and singer Bonnie Anderson wrote: “Nawwww yay! Congratulations! So special 😍😍”

(Credit: Instagram)

In September 2024, Domenica revealed she was in a relationship with Bondi skater, Jarod Bogunovich. However, he was absent from the baby announcement and hasn’t shared anything on social media currently.

