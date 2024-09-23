After living out her ‘marriage’ on television on Married At First Sight Australia, Domenica Calarco remained relatively private about her following relationships.

But now, the 31-year-old has shared a loved up picture to Instagram, hard launching her new boyfriend.

Domenica shared this post to Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

“Bit of life #updates,” she captioned the post which featured a collection of intimate moments from her life, including a photo of her cuddling a mystery man in a restaurant.

Her new man was identified as Bondi skater, Jarod Bogunovich. As of yet, little has been revealed about Domenica’s new partner.

However, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the new lovebirds together as mere hours before the grid post, Domenica shared a photo of them outside of Bondi’s most iconic restaurant, Icebergs.

Over the recent months, the reality TV star has shared her mental health journey on social media and seeing Domenica glow with love has made fans jump with joy.

Dom has been on a mental health journey. (Credit: Instagram)

“You look so genuinely happy and thriving in life at the moment 💖 this glow suits you really well, hope you are holding on tight !!! 🌻✨,” one fan commented.

Another commented: “On a scale from 1 to 10, you’re an 11. So glad to see your happy vibe back Dom.”

“I’m so so happy to see you so happy and content 💖💐🙏 bless you, you deserve this beautiful lady,” another wrote.

Prior to this launch, Domenica confirmed her split from ex-boyfriend Jack Norris in April 2024. It was during this relationship that the star confessed her hopes of starting a family.

“I can’t wait to have a family,” Domenica revealed while on her podcast, Sit With Us with co-host Ella May Ding and guest, 2023 MAFS bride Evelyn Ellis.

“I don’t think I’ve actually said this on the podcast, but I want to have kids in the next six months.

“Well not have kids, but… try. I’m 31 next year, and I really want to.”