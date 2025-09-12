Married At First Sight’s Susie Bradley and her husband Todd Carney announce they’re expecting their second child

Former MAFS contestant Susie Bradley has announced she’s expecting a second child with ex-NRL player Todd Carney.

The reality TV star announced the news on Instagram in September by posting a compilation of clips of her going through IVF treatment before finding out the exciting news.

“And with a little bit of perseverance and a whole lotta love, we finally got you,” she wrote in the caption.

The video showed the 31-year-old giving herself injections, visiting the fertility clinic and then reading a positive pregnancy test in the front seat of her car alongside a beaming Todd.

The couple’s famous friends and fans were quick to jump in the comments and offer their congratulations.

Todd is step-dad to Susie’s daughter Baby. Credit: Instagram.

“Congratulations gorgeous 🥂❤️,” said fellow former MAFS contestant Tamara Joy.

“Awwww congratulations you guys, soo happy for you all!! Much love ❤️❤️❤️,” added someone else.

“How amazing Congratulations guys can’t wait to watch this journey x,” said a third person.

Susie first rose to fame when she appeared on the fifth season of MAFS. Two years later, she started talking to ex-Cronulla Sharks player Todd on Instagram.

“It was a little bit of a like-for-like scenario, and then he messaged me, and then we met up, and we haven’t left each other’s side since,” she said.

In December 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

“Our hearts are full, Christmas will be sweet. Our family is growing by one heart & two feet,” the couple wrote alongside a photo of Susie’s growing baby bump.

“Baby boy Carney due March 2021. Merry Christmas from our family to yours!”

Shortly after, Susie and Todd announced their were engaged for the first time.

“We all have dreams and in 2020 all mine have come true,” Todd posted to his Instagram account at the time. “2021 my greatest gift is going to happen with a little Todd on the way and I’ll marry my best friend Susie.”

After a brief split, the couple tied the knot in January. Credit: Instagram.

They welcomed a baby boy who they named Lion Daryl Carney in March 2021, before briefly splitting up and then getting back together.

In January this year, the couple tied the knot during an outdoor ceremony at their home on the Gold Coast.

“HERE’S TO FOREVER 🤍,” Susie captioned a gallery of photos on Instagram of the big day.

