Everything we learnt from MAFS: After The Dinner Party episode 4

Another week, another juicy dose of MAFS: After The Dinner Party with hosts Jules Lund, Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne. And, after the most dynamic and explosive week of Married At First Sight Yet, these three have a hell of a lot of drama to unpack.

This week had everything: The yearly retreat, more text message receipts and, of course, plenty of colourful discussions around the intricacies of Rachel and Steven’s sex life.

But before we get into all of the biggest bombshells from this week’s ep, you can catch up on all of the drama below.

Joining the hosts this week was Rachel and Steven and Bec as they confronted their beef head on.

They were also joined by expert John Aiken before Scott and Danny joined the hosts on the couch.

Rachel never told Bec about her intimacy progress with Steven

At the retreat, Rachel was excited to give the group an update on intimacy progress with Steven. While she said they hadn’t gone all the way, they were excited that their romantic feelings were growing.

“I feel like I spent the entire time at the retreat trying to justify my feelings in something that felt so misunderstood. Watching it back has been really hard,” Rachel admits.

Rachel also revealed that she hadn’t spoken to Bec specifically about her intimacy progress with Steven.

“I actually hadn’t told Bec. I had told Alissa actually earlier that day because Alissa is my bestie,” Rachel said, adding that she thinks Bec just assumed what they’d gotten up to.

It’s been Bec and Rachel’s biggest falling out yet. (Image: MAFS)

While Rachel says she’s friends with Bec and understands her humour, she still stands firm that she didn’t believe “making a joke” of a big moment in her relationship counts as a “celebration”.

“It should’ve been left with what I said and left alone,” Rachel said.

Bec takes accountability… again

Just as much as Bec can dish it out, we’ve got to give her credit for how willing she is to face up to her mistakes and take feedback on the chin. After recieving a serious dressing down last week, she came back to the couch for round two.

“I didn’t think. I didn’t understand the weight of my words and what they would have on Rach,” Bec explained.

“Because we joke around, very off the cuff, I never expected that what I said would hurt her so much.”

Clearly, vibes are low. (Image: MAFS: After The Dinner Party)

While Rachel admitted that she’s still feeling the emotions around the situation — especially after watching the show back — Bec said that her response was because she didn’t really understand how deeply she’s hurt Rachel.

“It was hard to watch back. It was hard to se my friend be so upset about it and me not take it seriously,” Bec admits. “I didn’t understand the magnitude of the hurt that I had instilled on my friend.”

In the episode, Gia and Juliette spoke to Rachel and claimed that Bec had made comments about specifics of Rachel and Steven’s sexual encounter. Rachel was shocked, as she hadn’t spoken to Bec about it.

During MAFS: After The Dinner Party, the hosts asked Steven if he had made similar comments to anyone.

“It just goes over my head,” Steven said, claiming that he didn’t remember. However, in some unaired footage, it becomes clear that Steven was joking with Bec about the situation.

“Steve, obviously having that joke, opens up the doorway for having that commentary be made,” host Laura tells the group.

“Watching that back, I feel mortified,” Steven said. “Seeing that back, I feel disgraced and feel ashamed.”

Steven says he feels awful for staying quiet. (Image: MAFS: After The Dinner Party)

On the couch, Rachel was visably upset.

“I thought I was supported and that my partner had my back. So knowing that this potential situation has come because my partner has said it’s a laugh, it’s okay. If I had been told this, I would have been like okay, this makes sense. But because it happened and I was like where has this come from, I’m so perplexed. But you essentially gave a green light to it. It makes sense now.

“If my partner is having a joke about this, it makes sense… I could’ve gone out of my way to approach Bec and be like, I get why you’ve said it now. I could’ve squashed it.”

Scott and Danny say the only thing stopping them being friends is their wives

During the dinner party, Scott and Danny had a slightly heated exchange when Scott said that he never wanted acknowledge Bec’s presence again. Danny said that he was a package deal with his wife and that it wasn’t appropriate not to greet her. In the end, the two men decided to shake hands and leave their disagreement there.

Sitting on the After The Dinner Party couch, they both acknowledged that they didn’t have any issue with each other, nor were they asked specifically by their wives not being friends. They just felt it was easier to steer clear of each other.

“I just think it’s better off. I want to keep the relationship strong so I’m not going to interact with Danny because we’re here for our partners,” Scott said.

The pair have kept their disagreements civil. (Image: MAFS: After The Dinner Party)

Danny says he’s ’embarrassed’ by Bec’s behaviour

Danny has made no secret that he doesn’t approve of the way Bec has been so confrontational at the dinner party. But on After The Dinner Party, he admits that he is being impacted “a lot” by her actions.

“For me personally, it’s embarrassing,” he says.

“It’s not what I do in my day to day life. You sort of get dragged into it because you’re damned if you do, and damned if you don’t. If you don’t back your wife, you look like a coward. If you do, obviously there’s conflict between me and Scott.”

Danny and Scott regret not stepping in during conflict more

We’ve seen Bec and Gia get into conflict with each other countless times on MAFS but it’s rare for Danny or Scott to step in.

While Scott said that he preferred to bring things up with Gia alone or off camera, Laura said that by sitting back during the conflict he was being a bystander of poor behaviour”. Now, after watching the show unfold, both grooms say they reflect not doing more in these dramatic situations.

“I wish I pulled her up a bit more but sometimes i like to just not to open up a can of worms,” Scott admits.

“Looking back I was ashamed of myself for not saying ‘Bec, you’re acting like an idiot’,” Danny shares. “But you live and you learn.”

Scott and Danny’s relationship is fractured because of the beef between their wives. (Image: MAFS: After The DInner Party)

Scott says Gia was focused on being ‘the perfect girl’ in the experiment

In some unseen footage from the retreat, a very worked-up Gia is ranting about Bec to Scott. When Scott tells her to relax so they can wind down for a good night’s sleep, she tells him she only wants to talk after the cameras are gone.

When asked why she didn’t want to talk on camera, Scott says it was to uphold her image.

“She wants to look perfect,” he said. “Her image. It’s all about her image.”

“Even watching that scene there, I felt sorry for Scott because he’s being very calm,” said Danny.

“He’s trying to speak to her and he’s being shut down and shut down. What’s Scott meant to do there?”

You can watch MAFS: After The Dinner Party on Stan.

