All the bombshells we learnt from MAFS: After The Dinner party episode 2

Are you ready for another dose of drama? MAFS: After The Dinner Party is back for episode two with hosts Brittany Hockley, Laura Byrne and Jules Lund ready to unpack the most titillating moments from the explosive MAFS Dinner Party for our viewing pleasure.

Along with bringing some exclusive and never-before-seen footage to the screen, the hosts invited Bec, whose confrontational behaviour at the Dinner Party was truly something to behold, to the couch, plus expert John Aiken, bride Rebecca and MAFS 2026’s most controversial groom Tyson to give him a grilling over his conservative views.

Here’s everything we learnt from episode two of MAFS: After The Dinner Party.

Bec speaks to her confrontational behaviour

In Wednesday night’s episode, Bec found herself in the middle of the drama. She confronted Gia, yelled at newcomer Joel and claimed that bisexual bride Julia was disappointed that she wasn’t paired with a woman. Now, with the clear eyes of hindsight, she is “mortified” by her behaviour.

“I don’t want to come on here and make excuses for my behaviour because that’s not what I’m about,” Bec explained.

“I’ve done a lot of growing since then but I know people are going to see that as this toxic, crazy woman coming in and I look at myself and just see how hurt I was in that moment.”

The Adelaide-based bride said that her behaviour stemmed from trying to prove to her husband Danny that she was trustworthy and could be his “ride or die”.

“Instead of going in and having a conversation as an adult, not like a feral, I went in and just attacked anyone that looked at me,” Bec explained, tears brewing.

“I feel so bad for the people that I hurt because that’s not me. I’m a kind person and I know it reflects so poorly but I did that. They were my actions.”

Bec truly went off at everyone at the dinner party. (Image: Nine)

Gia refused to come on the show

After hearing Bec take full responsibility for her actions, Laura praised her for her strength and courage in coming here and facing the music. But she also revealed that Gia was given the opportunity to come in and take accountability and she chose not to do that.

“That, to me, screams lack of accountability because this is hard,” Laura explains.

Gia refused to go on the show. (Image: Nine)

Tyson wants an obedient woman

When we first meet Tyson on MAFS, he is outspoken about how important traditional values are to him in a relationship and his desire for a “submissive” wife. However, there seemed to be some question over whether he truly understood what the word means.

Host Laura clarified that the Oxford dictionary definition of submissive meant compliant and obedient, before asking the groom whether that was truly what he wanted.

“I think to an extent I would like to be the leader of the house,” he said. “Would you say that’s controlling, being the leader of the house?”

“I would say if you want someone that is obedient, yes, that’s controlling and you want a dog,” Laura replied.

“Well, there you go. Maybe that’s what I want,” Tyson quipped.

Brittany calls Tyson out for his contradictions

On MAFS, Tyson was outspoken about how he doesn’t respect women with a high body count, despite listing his at around 20 to 30 — a similar number to his on-screen wife Stephanie.

While he told the hosts that he believed men and women were equal, Brittany asked him about the distinct contradiction in opinion when it came to how many sexual partners men and women have had.

“If men and women are equal, why are they not equal with who they’re allowed to sleep with?” she asked.

“Well I feel like men and women lie about their body count. With a woman, you have to half it, and with a man, he usually doubles it. I think she has a lot more,” Tyson replied, clearly confusing the hosts with his answer.

Well, Tyson clearly annoyed the rest of the cast during the dinner party. In some unseen footage, the brides and grooms let loose.

“His whole demeanour pissed me off,” said Greyson. “That’s not how a man should act or treat a woman.”

“Burning bridges already bro, maybe you want to keep that shit inside,” said fellow intruder Joel.

“If Tyson backs his comments about being a right-wing, homophobic anti-woke male, he’s’ got a lot f**king coming for him” Gia shared.

“In the bin,” says Rachel.

“Tyson and the tini-peenie,” quipped Bec. “That’s what he’s going to be called from now on.”

Rebecca reflects on her relationship with Steve

When Rebecca and Steve first tied the knot, it seemed like there was a real connection between them. According to Rebecca, the beautiful wedding we saw play out was legitimate. They had a beautiful wedding and things were going very well until they moved in together.

After that, Rebecca says it went downhill when Steve wouldn’t do anything to continue their progress.

“Everything was great when we were going at Steve’s pace. Until I started saying ‘I want to go on a date’ or ‘I want to go out for coffee’, a bit of romance,” she explains, noting that Steve wasn’t doing anything when the cameras weren’t rolling.

“With the whole intimacy thing, I wasn’t talking about let’s jump into bed. That’s not what I was talking about at all. I was talking about a hand hold, a hug, just something. And there was zero.”

Now that she watches the show back, Rebecca says it’s clear that Steve “just wasn’t into” her.

Rebecca says it was “so disappointing” that Steve didn’t show up to the experiment like she did. (Image: Nine)

Steve doesn’t want an “every day” relationship

In some unseen footage, Steve revealed his issues with the experiment and how he found it to be too overwhelming.

“This was too much too soon for me. I’m ready for a relationship just possibly not one everyone. I’ve gone from being single to living with someone, being married with someone overnight and that is a lot to take on,” Steve said in the clip.

“It’s like he’s never seen MAFS before,” joked Laura.

While Steve was invited to appear on After The Dinner Party, he declined.

