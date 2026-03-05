Everything we learnt from MAFS: After The Dinner Party episode 3

Another week, another delicious extra serving of drama on MAFS: After The Dinner Party.

While the last two episodes have given us the goods with explosive interviews and exclusive unaired footage, this week, hosts Brittany Hockley, Laura Byrne and Jules Lund return with even more of the good stuff.

John Aiken returned to the show. (Image: MAFS: After The Dinner Party)

This time around, they have assembled a brilliant line up of guests including this week’s most dramatic couple, Juliette and Joel, along with Stephanie, Julia and Grayson, Filip and Stella and expert John Aiken. Again, Gia was invited to appear on the show but declined the offer.

Here’s everything we learnt from episode two of MAFS: After The Dinner Party.

Joel denies that he’s on the show for fame

This week, one of the biggest conflicts between Juliette and Joel came after Joel made a comment in which he accused Juliette of “not seeing the star in him”. While he meant it as a metaphor, Juliette took it to be Joel claiming that he was on the show for fame.

Chatting to the hosts, Joel vehemently denies this.

“I’m not trying to be anyone else. What you see is what you get. I’m like that all the time but I’m not the wedding guy all the time. If you sit down and get to know me, there’s a lot of different sides of me,” he explains.

“It’s a metaphor, it doesn’t mean that I’m a ball of gas in the sky.”

Joel and Juliette hashed it out on the show. (Image: MAFS: After The Dinner Party)

Juliette reflects on her behaviour towards Joel

Juliette’s antagonistic behaviour at the dinner party seemed to come out of nowhere. Appearing on After The Dinner Party, Juliette claimed that it stemmed from her truly believing that Joel was lying to the table.

“I believed I wasn’t lying. I didn’t feel like I was lying because I truly did believe that you said you were a star,” she said.

When Joel said that she added a bit of spice to her claims, Juliette apologised.

“At the end of the day, I feel f**king awful for it, Joel,” she said.

In never-before-seen footage, Juliette is seen dismissing Joel after an argument. Then, in a chat with a producer behind closed doors, she says the following:

“I’m pissed off. He’s never spoken to a woman in his life before, besides his mother,” she said.

“How he’s now trying to pin me up like the villain? Done. I’m going to f**king villainise him. I’ll turn the entire group against him then. I’m actually pissed off. I’m very very angry.

After the hosts rolled that clip, Joel felt that the “premeditation” behind Juliette’s actions at the dinner party was “cold and calculated. Almost bone-chilling.”

“I think it was very intentional and conscious. She knew what she was doing,” he said.

(Image: Instagram)

Stephanie talks about her match with Tyson

On paper, Stephanie and Tyson were a good match. However, in reality, their vibes didn’t really match up. Coming into the experiment as someone who had never been in a relationship, Stephanie says she wasn’t exactly sure what she wanted in a partner.

“Going into the experiment, I always felt like saying I wanted a traditional relationship. I feel like I said those things because it felt like the right thing to say,” Stephanie explains.

“Obviously, I was given Tyson who is the extreme version. I know there are a lot of traditional men out there and they’re not all like that. Going through that with him, I realised this is not what I want.”

When the hosts pushed Stephanie about whether she did agree with Tyson’s views, she said that in some regards yes but to a lesser extent.

“I would never say I’m anti-feminist, I just wouldn’t because of what I do and where I am in my life,” Stephanie says. “I think I’m not into the extremities of things but of course, absolutely I believe in equality.”

“The reality is, you are a feminist,” says Laura. “Every time you’ve talked about having some sort of ambition as a woman and having a choice as a woman, that’s the whole point of it — women having the ability to have choice. And that’s what Tyson lacks and that’s what was so enraging when he was on this couch is because he didn’t understand that women would even want to have a choice.”

Stephanie joined the hosts on the couch to chat about her partnership with Tyson. (Image: MAFS: After The Dinner Party)

The hosts call out Gia

Each week, the hosts have been reaching out to Gia to appear on the show. They claim that for the third time in a row, Gia has accepted their invitation but pulled out at the last minute.

“I think it means that this is a hard place to take accountability for behaviour and we’re not seeing that at all,” says Laura, who refers to Gia as “ground zero” for drama.

Without Gia in the studio, the hosts decided to playback a radio segment Gia recorded with the Fifi, Fev and Nick radio show in which she blamed Brooke and Bec for her actions towards Alissa. They also played some unseen footage in which Gia called Alissa a “tool” during the Hens Night.

Grayson says Julia moved out of their shared apartment after three days

The next MAFS couple to join the hosts on the couch was Julia and Grayson. Throughout the experiment, these two struggled to see eye to eye and find a connection. When they reunited on the couch, it became clear that they both didn’t believe the other was actually trying.

“When we weren’t filming, what did you do, where did you go?” Grayson asked her.

“We spent six weeks together. I was either at yoga or I was in the building. There were times when we were having arguments, I was in the other apartment,” she claimed.

Grayson called bullshit, saying that she retreated to the other apartment even when they weren’t fighting and that she wasn’t there physically for him to bring up his needs with her. He also claimed that Julia moved out of their joint apartment, three days after they moved in.

“I spent the majority of our relationship on my own,” Grayson says.

Julia refutes his claims, saying that they were in different rooms because of “the snoring”. She also said that she was “damned if I do, damned if I don’t” with her attempts at a deeper connection with Grayson.

Julia’s new romance

While their relationship didn’t work out on the show, Julia revealed that she’s in a new, exciting relationship.

“I have a partner,” Julia revealed.

“Two months after the experiment finished, I went to do a singing lesson with this particular woman and I went, and apparently I’m not a very good singer, but I realised I didn’t want her to just be my teacher and yeah, we’ve been seeing each other since then.”

You can watch MAFS: After The Dinner Party on Stan.

