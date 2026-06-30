Farmer Wants A Wife’s Miranda Chopping drops major hint she’s heading to Home And Away

Farmer Wants A Wife star Miranda Chopping might be trading in her cowboy boots for a spot on the Home And Away set, if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

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The reality TV personality shared a video teasing what looks like a future role on the long-running soap, complete with on-screen text reading: “Are you ready to see another villain on Home & Away?”

In the caption, Miranda doubled down on the tease, writing: “the downfall you have been praying for may have been delayed… sorry (not sorry at all) xx #homenaway #farmerwantsawife #new #beginnings #tv”.

The clip itself shows Miranda hinting at a hush-hush location scout, joking to the camera: “Now, we’re just heading off to Summer Bay to check out some future filming locations.”

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Someone in the car next to her asks “Is that where Home And Away‘s filmed?”, to which she replies: “Shh, it’s a secret.”

The snippet was pulled from a behind-the-scenes vlog Miranda posted a few hours earlier documenting a recent media day at Channel Seven, where she was doing press for Farmer Wants A Wife.

In the video, she gave fans a glimpse into the whirlwind morning, joking about her wardrobe: “Got my handbag that’s more expensive than Zac’s car.”

(Credit: Instagram)

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The tease comes after Miranda hard-launched her new relationship earlier in the week.

She shared some snaps on Instagram of herself planting a kiss on the cheek of boyfriend Josh Brown – a car racer and content creator.

“Premiere party celebrated with a whole lotta love (at my real farm),” she wrote, with Josh commenting, “How did I get so lucky 🫶🏼”.

Whether the Home And Away tease is a genuine sneak peek at a new acting gig or just a cheeky bit of content for social media, Farmer fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on Miranda’s next move.

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