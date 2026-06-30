Farmer Wants A Wife’s Miranda Chopping drops major hint she’s heading to Home And Away

Farmer Wants A Wife star Miranda Chopping might be trading in her cowboy boots for a spot on the Home And Away set, if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by.
The reality TV personality shared a video teasing what looks like a future role on the long-running soap, complete with on-screen text reading: “Are you ready to see another villain on Home & Away?”
In the caption, Miranda doubled down on the tease, writing: “the downfall you have been praying for may have been delayed… sorry (not sorry at all) xx #homenaway #farmerwantsawife #new #beginnings #tv”.
The clip itself shows Miranda hinting at a hush-hush location scout, joking to the camera: “Now, we’re just heading off to Summer Bay to check out some future filming locations.”
Someone in the car next to her asks “Is that where Home And Away‘s filmed?”, to which she replies: “Shh, it’s a secret.”
The snippet was pulled from a behind-the-scenes vlog Miranda posted a few hours earlier documenting a recent media day at Channel Seven, where she was doing press for Farmer Wants A Wife.
In the video, she gave fans a glimpse into the whirlwind morning, joking about her wardrobe: “Got my handbag that’s more expensive than Zac’s car.”
The tease comes after Miranda hard-launched her new relationship earlier in the week.
She shared some snaps on Instagram of herself planting a kiss on the cheek of boyfriend Josh Brown – a car racer and content creator.
“Premiere party celebrated with a whole lotta love (at my real farm),” she wrote, with Josh commenting, “How did I get so lucky 🫶🏼”.
Whether the Home And Away tease is a genuine sneak peek at a new acting gig or just a cheeky bit of content for social media, Farmer fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on Miranda’s next move.