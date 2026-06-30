My koala balaclava made me famous!

Susan Appleby, 57, Yarra Valley, Vic, shares her story below…

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Coming home from school one afternoon, I found my mum, Lyn, at the kitchen table, sewing a button onto a blouse.

“Teach me how to sew like you,” I begged.

“When you’ve finished your maths homework, Susan,” she smiled.

It was the early ’70s, and crafting, knitting, crocheting and sewing fascinated me.

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Mum taught me everything she knew, and I picked up more at school.

As I grew older, I was rarely without a ball of yarn, often wearing my latest creation, starting with scarves, then beanies and jumpers.

I also fell in love with poetry and writing.

I love crocheting cute costumes! (Image: Supplied)

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After high school, I became a nurse, encouraged to choose a stable career.

Still, I never let go of my creativity, making handmade gifts whenever I could.

“I’m glad you keep creative on the side,” Mum said.

In the mid ’80s, I met David, a down-to-earth gardener’s apprentice.

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He loved my creative streak, and we balanced each other perfectly.

We married and had our son, Tom, and daughter, Sez.

Life became a blur of packed lunches, nursing shifts and washing.

My hobbies slipped into the background, though the kids inherited the creative spark.

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Tom became a self-taught musician, while Sez gravitated towards digital art and fashion.

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When my mum passed on, I felt her loss deeply, but it strengthened my resolve to keep creating in her honour.

In 2020, with the kids grown and gone, I had time again.

I picked up my yarn and my pen, and over four years wrote four children’s books, encouraged by Tom and Sez.

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“You have to do something with these,” they said.

I went on to publish with Busy Bird Publishing, including stories helping explain dementia to children, inspired by my nursing experience.

When I wasn’t writing, I was crocheting – scarves, jumpers, blankets, even teddy bears – parading each new creation like it was Fashion Week in our lounge room.

By the end of 2025, I’d retired and fully embraced that side of myself again.

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This creation is un-bear-lievably cute! (Image: Supplied)

One night, Tom and Sez had an idea.

“Mum, you should share your creativity on social media,” Sez said.

“I’ll film and edit it,” Tom added.

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He set up a camera while I disappeared into my craft room.

“Start filming!” I called out, strutting in wearing a crocheted koala hood.

“I’ve climbed a couple of gum trees this morning… so I can make you a eucalyptus tea, Tommy!” I said.

We burst into laughter as filming stopped.

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“Is this too weird?” I asked.

But when I checked later, the video posted on @evelynviewcollections had over 15,000 views.

This is horrific and fantastic at the same time, one person commented.

I couldn’t stop smiling.

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My silliness had found its people, and now I take commissions, with new ideas always on the go.

I’ve learned that creativity doesn’t have an expiry date.

It just waits for you to come back to it.

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