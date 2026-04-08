MAFS’ Brook Crompton reveals the real reason she skipped the Reunion

Married At First Sight (MAFS) bride Brook Crompton was easily one of the most talked about brides of the season.

However, the 27-year-old model has revealed that she won’t be returning to our screens after her drama-filled exit.

Brook’s behaviour created a scandal on the show and in the media. (Image: Nine)

After the Final Vows episodes aired this week, a trailer for the long-awaited Reunion episode dropped. Brook to to Instagram to share a statement outlining why she wasn’t included in the trailer, and the reunion as a whole.

“I’ve seen and received a number of comments about my absence from the MAFS reunion that will be aired on Sunday 12th April, which was filmed on the 19th and 20th of November last year,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

“In the lead up, I was contacted multiple times by producers via email and phone, encouraging me to attend.”

Brook and Chris did not end on good terms. (Image: Nine)

Brook noted that production assured her that her on-screen husband Chris Neild would not be attending “due to safety concerns” and explained that returning to the MAFS environment wasn’t good for her.

“However, at that point in my life, I had just found that Harry and I were expecting our first child,” she continued.

“Given everything I had experienced, I made the decision that returning to that environment was not in my best interest. It had previously brought out a side of me I wasn’t proud of, and I knew I needed to prioritise my wellbeing.

My focus was, and always will be, protecting myself, my partner and our baby. For that reason, I chose not to attend. The information I was given only reinforced for me that stepping away from the experiment was the right decision. I stand by that choice and hope that provides some clarity.”

In a statement to PEDESTRIAN.TV, Brook admitted that her only regret was not being able to say in-person apologies to the people she hurt.

““If I had any regrets, it would be that I didn’t get the chance to apologise to Alissa and Stella in person once again,” Brook said.

“I did at my final commitment ceremony and over messages twice, and I have reached out again since the show aired, both privately and publicly. But for me, the experiment brought out a side of myself that I had never seen before.”

Brook also noted that seeing herself on screen was confronting.

“I had done a lot of work on myself to recover, and I didn’t want to put myself back into that kind of environment,” she said.

“It’s an environment that some people thrive in, but unfortunately, some people crumble and lose who they are. We all know that a lot doesn’t get shown, and so much happens behind the scenes.”

You can watch the Married At First Sight Reunion (without Brook) on April 12 on Nine and 9Now.