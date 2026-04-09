‘He didn’t love me’: How MAFS’ Rachel and Steven’s relationship unravelled in just three weeks

At Tuesday night’s final vows, Married At First Sight’s Rachel and Steven promised to build a life together.

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However this week, during an appearance on MAFS Goss with Abbie Chatfield, Rachel revealed that life didn’t last for very long after the cameras stopped rolling. By the time Rachel and Steven turned up at the reunion dinner party three weeks later, their relationship was all but over.

“On the last commitment ceremony, I expressed my concern that Steven was going to go back to his normal life, and I would become a burden and it’s going to be easier to let me go, which I very much feel like that’s what’s come to fruition,” she told Abbie on the episode.

The 35-year-old revealed that Steven had visited her in Melbourne not long after filming wrapped up, but the entire visit was “awkward”. He then told her he really needed to “focus on work”.

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“I said, ‘Do you think about our relationship when you’re thinking about these things?’ And it was, ‘Well, of course I do Rachel,'” she explained on the podcast.

The pair both turned up to the reunion wearing their wedding rings but by the end of filming, they knew it was over for good.

Rachel said the experts tried to get to the bottom of why Steven was pulling away but he just suggested it was time to “put a bullet” in the relationship.

“[MAFS expert] John [Aiken] got quite direct with him,” she recalled.

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“And [Steven] was asked repeatedly, ‘Do you want to be with Rach? Do you want to be with this woman?’ He’s like, ‘You’ve got to stop stringing her along. Do you want to be with her?’ And [Steven’s] response was always, ‘Yes, but…'”

An emotional Rachel admitted that she was very understanding of Steven’s quirks but he didn’t show her the same courtesy.

“He didn’t love me for me, because he didn’t love me,” she said.

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While Rachel and Steven had their moments throughout the season, the couple’s relationship never really recovered from the retreat and the joke Bec made about their increase in intimacy.

“The retreat in general impacted mine and Steven’s intimacy,” Rachel recently told the Daily Mail. “It very much put our relationship on ice and set us back because Steven also struggled to understand why it had upset me, even though I could clearly articulate why.”

“I just feel like I spent retreat trying to explain myself. We all have feelings and people’s feelings get hurt at different times by different things, and I don’t feel like anyone should have to explain that. It should simply be respected.”

In another interview with the Daily Mail, Rachel said she started to have serious doubts after Steven refused to visit her in Melbourne.

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“We’d really spoken about him coming to Melbourne… that was his opportunity to show up for me,” she told the publication. “But there was always an excuse and a reason not to come.”

“He listed the reasons why he couldn’t come… and they were all to do with me,” she continued. “That really took me by surprise. I should have been the reason you’d want to run to Melbourne.”

The 35-year-old also said she thought about getting on a plane to Sydney to see Steven but thankfully had a “moment of clarity”.

In the end, she said Steven admitted that he believed that he wouldn’t be enough for Rachel.

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“I’ve never asked Steven to be anything other than himself,” she said. “I was willing to move my whole life to Sydney for him.”

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