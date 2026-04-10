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MAFS EXCLUSIVE: ‘So inappropriate’: Read the texts between Danny and intruder bride Stephanie that are set to blow up the reunion!

wade sellers Entertainment Editor

As Married At First Sight‘s explosive finale looms, damning texts between Bec’s ex Danny and intruder bride Stephanie have been leaked – and they’re set to ruffle more than a few feathers at the reunion dinner party and commitment ceremony.

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Exclusively obtained by Woman’s Day, the messages show Danny, 34, and Stephanie, 32, – who was married to polarising groom Tyson in the experiment – sending multiple voice notes, love heart emojis and selfies to each other just days after the British-born real estate agent dumped Bec at the altar during final vows.

In one text chain, Stephanie pleads with Danny to attend the reunion so he can help her “go hard” on her ex Tyson.

“I think you should come and if it gets too much, just leave,” Stephanie writes. “But I say that because I wanna see everyone and I’m just being selfish.”

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In another instance, the pair – who both currently work as real estate agents – poke fun at the cast who “quit their job to go on the show.”

“That s***t ain’t gonna earn you the doh [sic] the way real estate does,” she adds.

“Yeh [sic] no way. Bum money,” Danny replies. “Living in a dream world thinking you’ll make good coin off the back of mafs haha.”

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The text messages are said to be brought up during both reunion episodes on Sunday and Monday after Bec learns of the exchanges through Stephanie.

“Bec absolutely loses it over the messages,” the insider tells Woman’s Day. “Danny and Steph both insist that they were strictly platonic, however something just wasn’t adding up for her.”

The source adds that Bec was told about the messages by Stephanie, who then gave up her phone to scroll through while they were both getting their hair and make-up done for the reunion dinner party. This is where she felt something was off.

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“She realised while going through the messages that several phone calls and messages had been deleted, and when Bec brought it up Stephanie flat out denied it,” says the insider.

“The whole thing is odd. Stephanie had never even spoken to Danny before during the experiment, so why was she messaging him now?

“Stephanie was even calling Bec when she was heartbroken over Danny, telling her to get out of bed and calling him every name under the sun. So she feels it’s inappropriate. And it’s not just Bec thinking that, it’s the whole cast.”

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We hear after the text messages are brought up at the dinner party Danny leaves in a rage, however on his way out Stephanie attempts to pull him aside for a chat.

“He loses it,” says our spy. “He tells her that he never wants to speak to her again. “He’s like ‘You’ve got what you wanted, which was more air time. You’re blocked!'”

Danny then exits and doesn’t return for the reunion comittment ceremony the following night, leaving Bec to revisit their entire MAFS journey alone.

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wade sellers
Entertainment Editor Wade Sellers Entertainment Editor

Wade first cut his teeth in the media industry at MTV Australia, working on their commercial and marketing teams, however after a couple of years chasing around Geordie Shore stars, he decided to make use of his Bachelor of Creative Writing degree (UTS) and move more into the content space.  He scored a role at Daily Mail Australia where he tested his endurance writing about animals and celebrities doing wild things well into the wee hours of the morning before jumping out of shift work and into print and hasn’t looked back!  Working as Woman’s Day’s Entertainment Editor, Wade writes about all things TV, film, books and a little bit of gossip, of course. His favourite celebrity he’s interviewed is Timothée Chalamet and his wildest job was flying to San Francisco for two days to review United’s new business lounge.

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