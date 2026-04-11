EXCLUSIVE: Texts, tears and tantrums: All the bombshells set to drop during the explosive two-night MAFS reunion special

Just when you thought there couldn’t possibly be any drama left this season – here comes the Married At First Sight reunion.

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From a text message scandal to damning allegations and last-minute villain appearances – Woman’s Day breaks down what’s in store for the reunion dinner party on Sunday night and final commitment ceremony the following Monday.

The text message scandal!

Bec loses it at intruder Stephanie after finding out she had been texting her ex Danny (Credit: Channel Nine)

Text messages between Danny and Stephanie are set to be the main focus of drama during the reunion dinner party.

We hear an already heartbroken Bec learned of the texts when Stephanie pulled out her phone while they were getting their hair and make-up done.

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In the messages, which Woman’s Day released on Friday, Danny, 34, and Stephanie, 32, – who was married to polarising groom Tyson in the experiment – can be seen sending multiple voice notes, love heart emojis and selfies to each other just days after the British-born real estate agent dumped Bec at the altar during final vows.

“Bec absolutely loses it over the messages,” an insider spills. “Danny and Steph both insist that they were strictly platonic, however something just wasn’t adding up for her.

“She realised while going through the messages that several phone calls and messages had been deleted, and when Bec brought it up Stephanie flat out denied it,” they add.

In the text messages, Danny and Stephanie can be seen exchanging voice notes, love heart emojis and selfies (Credit: Supplied)

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“The whole thing is odd. Stephanie had never even spoken to Danny before during the experiment, so why was she messaging him now?

“Stephanie was even calling Bec when she was heartbroken over Danny, telling her to get out of bed and calling him every name under the sun. So she feels it’s inappropriate. And it’s not just Bec thinking that, it’s the whole cast.”

We hear after the text messages are brought up at the dinner party Danny leaves in a rage, however on his way out Stephanie attempts to pull him aside for a chat.

“He loses it,” says our spy. “He tells her that he never wants to speak to her again. “He’s like ‘You’ve got what you wanted, which was more air time. You’re blocked!'”

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Danny then exits and doesn’t return for the reunion comittment ceremony the following night, leaving Bec to revisit their entire MAFS journey alone.

The return of Juliette

One of the experiment’s most polarising participants Juliette is set to make an almighty return and sources say she has more than a few scores to settle.

“Juliette comes into the dinner party all guns blazing – she blows up at everyone,” says our source.

“She screams at Grayson and Luke. Everyone was like ‘What the hell?'”

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The source adds that things turn particularly heated when she turns her attention onto her ex Joel.

“She says something pretty outrageous to him, and I don’t know if they’ll air that or not, but it’s bad,” claims the source. “Everyone backed up Joel though and she ended up running off screaming and crying. No one chased her.”

Controversial bride Juliette returns – and she’s out for revenge! (Credit: Channel Nine)

The emergence of a new villain

While the likes of Gia, Chris, Brook and Bec have all taken the villain crown this season, sources tell us a last minute addition may sneak his way onto the list during the reunion – and it’s someone you’d never suspect in a million years!

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“Things really take a turn for Steven during the reunion,” claims our sleuth. “He attempts to use the long-distance excuse when they ask him why he ended things with Rachel, and the experts and the rest of the cast take him to task.

“He’s such a nice guy but at the end of the day, he should have just told Rachel his true feelings. He strung her along and in the end it was just cruel.”

Both the experts and his fellow participants take Steven to task over the demise of his marriage to Rachel (Credit: MATRIX)

The torn up invite

After exiting the show just three weeks in, producers were chomping at the bit to get Brook, 27, back onto the couch, not only so the experts could grill her on her behaviour once again, but so she could spill on her pregnancy and engagement to her ex Harry.

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In fact, the producers were so eager to get her back that they even disinvited her TV ex Chris, 31.

“They told Chris he wasn’t allowed to go,” says our source. “He was upset, especially as Brook didn’t even go.”

Chris was said to be not invited to the reunion as a means to lure back in his ex Brook (Credit: MATRIX)

The split that turns nasty

After being rock solid for the entire experiment, the real story of Alissa, 33, and David, 31, and their seemingly perfect marriage will be laid bare – finally!

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“They have a big blow-up, it’s pretty explosive,” says the source.

“Alissa arrives to the dinner party wanting an apology from David for leaving her at the altar. And he basically says ‘Over my dead body.'”

“They then walk into dinner and just absolutely launch at each other, it’s a sad ending to them as a couple but also – the rest of the cast saw it coming.”

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The moment Gia gets her comeuppance

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for – Gia, 35, getting her comeuppance. And spies reveal that fans will not be disappointed.

“The experts go in on her,” reveals our insider. “They bring up so much footage of her talking behind people’s backs and a montage of all the times she laid into Scott. It is brutal.

“I’m surprised she wanted anything to do with the show after what goes down at the reunion. I’ll give her kudos for sitting there and taking it all though!”

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