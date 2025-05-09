Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 85, has been hospitalised after contracting a cold, the Danish Royal House confirmed.

“As a result of the cold HM Queen Margrethe has contracted, it has been decided that the Queen will be admitted to Rigshospitalet for observation as a precaution,” the statement said.

As a result of her hospitalisation, Margrethe has been forced to clear her calendar and cancel all her upcoming royal engagements.

(Credit: Getty)

The former Danish monarch’s health has deteriorated over the past few years, with Margrethe being hospitalised in September 2024 following a fall.

It was revealed that the queen had damaged vertebrae in her neck and suffered a fracture in her left hand.

“According to the circumstances, the Queen is doing well but was admitted for observation for the time being,” the head of communications, Lene Balleby, said at the time.

(Credit: Getty)

Queen Margrethe made the shock announcement on New Year’s Eve 2023 that she was abdicating the Danish throne, citing her age and health issues as the reason for her decision – particularly her major back surgery in early 2023.

“In February this year I underwent extensive back surgery. Everything went well, thanks to the competent health personnel, who took care of me,” she said at the time.

“Inevitably, the operation gave cause to thoughts about the future – whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation. I have decided that now is the right time.”

Since stepping down, Margrethe has continued to make limited public appearances, though her role has been significantly reduced.

While her latest hospitalisation is said to be precautionary, it has prompted concern over her well being.

The Royal House has thanked the public for their support and requested privacy as the Queen recovers.

