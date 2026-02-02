Queen Mary and King Fred are embarking on a make or break trip to Australia

It’s the royal tour that’s being tipped as the most “significant visit to Australia so far for Queen Mary, one with enormous meaning personally and professionally”, and insiders say she doesn’t want anything derailing her history-making moment – not least of all her husband, King Frederik.

Advertisement

“This trip to Australia is incredibly important. She hasn’t done an official joint tour with Frederik there since 2013, and as the first Aussie Queen Consort of a European monarch, this is just as historic as Queen Elizabeth’s in 1954,” a palace insider confirms to Woman’s Day.

“So the pressure’s on to put on a good show, and Mary has made Frederik fully aware of what’s at stake. He’s got ground to recover with Mary’s Australian base, who are extremely protective of her. While there was no basis for them, no one liked the insinuations that came with the media attention on his midnight stroll in Madrid, so he’s determined not to put a foot wrong.”

Their last official joint tour to Oz was in 2013. (Credit: Getty)

ON HOME SHORES

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sparked news of the impending trip on January 19, with speculation mounting the couple will be here in March or April.

Advertisement

“She’ll be here – I’m not sure that we’ve publicly released the dates, but it’s quite exciting. Queen Mary and King Frederik,” he told KIIS FM.

Mary wants Fred to shine. (Credit: Getty)

RULES FOR LIVING

After a swathe of negative headlines in the Danish press about 57-year-old Frederik’s frequent private breaks from royal duties in 2025, Mary, who turns 54 this week, has told friends she’s taking no chances and has issued him some guidelines to follow.

“Mary wants him to shine, not just as a king but as a husband and family man, so they’ve agreed on a few rules before they depart. There’s to be no disappearing acts – even for a midnight game of cards, for starters. She wants no misunderstandings. If he needs space, she’s more than happy to leave her king in peace, he only has to ask.

Advertisement

“She doesn’t want any more surprises and so communication is key. He knows she needs her back-up and he’s ready to treat her like the queen she is.”

While Denmark’s relationship with Australia will be the focus and, potentially, the Women Deliver conference in Melbourne, there’ll still be time for play.

“This is a great opportunity to reboot their relationship. They’re hoping to fit in a quick trip down memory lane – with drinks at the Slip Inn of course – as well as some restaurant hotspots she’s been dying to try.

“It’s going to be tight but if he sticks to the plan, they should be able to fit in some family reunions as well. Part of Frederik is looking forward to it – one of the things he loved about Mary was her no-nonsense, funny family, who treat him like a normal bloke. Even newly crowned kings need a break from the crown sometimes.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.