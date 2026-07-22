Up to $200k: What the cast of Turned On: Dirty Sexy Money actually spend on their good looks

Turned On: Dirty Sexy Money is Australia’s first ever reality show giving us an inside look into the lives of the country’s most successful OnlyFans and adult creators. Since the series kicked off back in May, we’ve learnt all about the Blue Rose Agency, been given a juicy insight into how the lovely ladies make money and — most importantly — seen just how much drama goes down between the girls.

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Admittedly, I found myself glued to the screen thanks to the on-screen bickering and the cast’s dynamics, but as I watched, there was one thing that pleasantly surprised me — just how open and honest the women were about the cosmetic procedures they’ve had done.

The drop-dead gorgeous cast of Turned On: Dirty, Sexy, Money. (Image: Stan)

You see, while the adult creators on the show — Quinn Everly, Hayley Summers, Mia Bailey, Chloe Mira, Ruby Drew, Lily Phillips, Annie Knight, and, April and Amelia Madison — are all incredibly smart business women, they’re more than aware of the important role their appearances play in securing subscribers and they’re not afraid to invest in themselves for the best return.

Now, the cast are taking transparency one step further, revealing exactly how much money they’ve spent to look as drop-dead gorgeous as they do on the show.

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Exactly how much money the Turned On: Dirty Sexy Money cast spend to look that good

For Quinn Everly, the boss of the Blue Rose Agency, the price is worth every cent.

“I spend a lot of money on my appearance. Just in plastic surgery alone, I have spent close to $200,000,” Quinn reveals to TV WEEK.

“My nails, I spend about $150 every three weeks. Hair extensions cost around $1,500 and I need new hair once every six to 12 months. Hair extensions are about $300 every six weeks. Botox, about $1,000 every four or so months. I get full body exfoliation, which is around $200 every two weeks. Laser hair removal, depending on whether they have a special, $130 every eight or so weeks.”

Quinn is the Blue Rose Agency’s fearless leader. (Image: Stan)

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Meanwhile, her sister Hayley Summers, admits that she has spent almost $60,000 on rhinoplasty and work on her teeth alone. She also notes the money she spents on staying in shape.

“I have a personal trainer who I see a few times a week, and that’s around $250 each week,” Hayley shares.

“I use a lot of makeup and beauty products for work. So every month, I probably spend around $500 to $1,000 on restocking all of my beauty products because they’re really expensive nowadays.”

For Mia Bailey, the total amount she’s spent on her appearance is “a lot more” than she’d like to admit.

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“At the end of the day, my biggest asset in my business would probably be my appearance, so I try to look at it as more of an investment than an expense. And don’t get me wrong, I am not glamorous 24-7.

“I definitely prefer to have no makeup on. I literally live in my pyjamas. I have them on right now! But self-care in the end of the day is self-love for me. If I look good, then I feel good, and I’m happier, I’m healthier, I produce more work. And a lot of people might see it as that’s a lot of beauty appointments to be doing, but it’s an investment for my well-being and my career.”

Mia was one of the agency’s highest earners. (Image: Stan)

Why beauty transparency matters

As a woman, it’s hard not to feel the societal pressure to look good. And often, as we observe celebrities we see sudden glow ups be dismissed as healthy living choices (remember that time Lindsay Lohan brushed off facelift allegations by crediting her rejuvenated new look to a juice made from carrot, ginger, lemon, apple and olive oil?) rather than being transparent. While it’s common place, it doesn’t mean it’s a good thing.

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Regular people like you and me find ourselves questioning why we don’t look like the people we see on screen, and sometimes that can lead to some pretty damaging behaviours and mindsets. But throughout Turned On: Dirty Sexy Money, the gals were more than up front about the things they’d had done.

In one particular scene, when star Ruby Drew reveals that she was feeling insecure during a lingerie photoshoot, her co-star Mia Bailey (who she was beefing with at the time, might I add) shared that she’d had liposuction to achieve her sculpted stomach. For Ruby, it was clear that the transparency made her feel more comfortable.

And even though I was watching from the comfort of my own home, the transparency made me less inclined to compare myself to the beautiful women on the show, too.

Turned On: Dirty Sexy Money may be a drama-filled reality show about normalising an industry that faces insane amounts of stigma, but perhaps its most surprising contribution is the way it challenges the idea that beauty is effortless.

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The women of Blue Rose Agency aren’t pretending they woke up looking camera-ready. Instead, they’re openly acknowledging the time, money and work that goes into maintaining the image they present to the world. Whether someone agrees with their choices or not, their beauty honesty and transparency matters.

And in a world where comparison is almost impossible to avoid, a little more transparency might just be the most refreshing thing we see on screen. After all, the most compelling thing about Turned On: Dirty Sexy Money might not be the drama — it might be the honesty.

You can tune into the final episode of Turned On: Dirty Sexy Money special preview on 9Now from 8:30pm or watch the entire juicy season on Stan.

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