The taboo world of adult content creators is a hot topic right now, as more people turn to the internet to make serious money – and now, Stan’s Turned On: Dirty Sexy Money offers a rare glimpse inside the scandalous and luxurious lives of the top one per cent of adult content creators living large on the Gold Coast.

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The series follows eight fiercely ambitious women who have taken control of their sexuality – and their financial freedom – with some earning more than $1 million a year working as little as two days a week.

Before the show kicks off, meet the women dominating Australia’s online adult industry.

Quinn Everly, 33 – The Queen Bee

Beauty and brains, Quinn holds a PhD in medical science but turned her back on research to launch Blue Rose Agency. Alongside her doctor husband Alex, she now manages a collective of elite creators who have generated a staggering $27 million in revenue.

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Annie Knight, 29 – The Queen of Stunts

Annie shot to global attention after a viral stunt involving 583 men, earning her the title of “Australia’s most sexually active woman”.

With a podcast and a luxury property portfolio, she brings both drama and opulence.

(Credit: Stan)

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Lily Phillips, 24 – The Controversial Brit

Close friends with Annie, the pair run a “Sex University” during Schoolies on the Gold Coast.

Lily also made headlines after documenting an event involving 101 men in 2024, and now lives a high-end lifestyle complete with an Aston Martin and Ferrari.

(Credit: Stan)

Mia Bailey, 25 – The Beauty and the Brain

With a Law (Honours) and Criminology degree, Mia swapped bookkeeping for content creation and relocated to the Gold Coast to join Blue Rose Agency. Supported by partner Darius, she is still navigating her family’s shock at her career pivot.

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(Credit: Stan)

Chloe Mira, 24 – The Loyal Firecracker

After losing her father at 19, Chloe chose to live life fully – and unapologetically. She was the very first client of the Blue Rose empire, and being known for her honesty, she often acts as the voice of reason among the group.

(Credit: Stan)

Hayley Summers, 28 – The Romantic

Quinn’s younger sister, originally a Criminology student, Hayley entered the industry after a brutal breakup. A self-confessed hopeless romantic, she says she would walk away from it all for the right relationship.

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(Credit: Stan)

Ruby Drew, 24 – The Girl Next Door

One of the agency’s most profitable and polarising stars, Ruby is a larger than like personality that earns seven figures annually and isn’t afraid of conflict – particularly with former friend Mia and the twins.

(Credit: Stan)

April and Amelia Maddison, 21 – The Designer Duo

With a combined following of 967K, the twins are the agency’s top earners.

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Rising from Melbourne’s club scene, they’ve built a brand around the “twin fantasy”, funding a life of designer fashion – while maintaining a strict health and fitness regime to protect their image and their massive income.

(Credit: Stans)

When is Turned On: Dirty Sexy Money coming out?

Turned On: Dirty Sexy Money premieres May 29, with new episodes dropping weekly on Stan.

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