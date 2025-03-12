If you haven’t tuned into Love Triangle yet, you are most definitely missing out on one of the most dramatic, plot twisting reality tv dating series.

There is a reason a third season of the Stan Original series is coming.

(Credit: Nine)

From the creators of Married At First Sight Australia, the series follows unlucky in love singles who must choose connections over appearances, before being tested with the absolute mother of tests…

In the 2025 season, five singles will participate in the tests all in the hope of finding love.

Hosting the season three reunion for Love Triangle is Chrishell Stause, best known for her time on Selling Sunsets and even Aussie soap, Neighbours.

The second season attracted season nine MAFS participant, Ella Ding as narrator. However, she will not be returning for the new season. While she won’t return, another MAFS star will be joining the new season as a contestant – but we discuss who further below.

Below, we’ve answered all your burning questions about Love Triangle season three.

When does Love Triangle season three premiere?

The third season of Stan’s Love Triangle will premiere with a double episode on Sunday April 6, 2025.

Who is the cast for Love Triangle season three?

