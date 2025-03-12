If you haven’t tuned into Love Triangle yet, you are most definitely missing out on one of the most dramatic, plot twisting reality tv dating series.
There is a reason a third season of the Stan Original series is coming.
From the creators of Married At First Sight Australia, the series follows unlucky in love singles who must choose connections over appearances, before being tested with the absolute mother of tests…
In the 2025 season, five singles will participate in the tests all in the hope of finding love.
Hosting the season three reunion for Love Triangle is Chrishell Stause, best known for her time on Selling Sunsets and even Aussie soap, Neighbours.
The second season attracted season nine MAFS participant, Ella Ding as narrator. However, she will not be returning for the new season. While she won’t return, another MAFS star will be joining the new season as a contestant – but we discuss who further below.
Below, we’ve answered all your burning questions about Love Triangle season three.
When does Love Triangle season three premiere?
The third season of Stan’s Love Triangle will premiere with a double episode on Sunday April 6, 2025.
Who is the cast for Love Triangle season three?
Mike Gunner
50, Videographer, QLD
Returning to reality tv in the hopes of finding love is former MAFS star, Mike Gunner. He was matched with Heidi in the sixth season of MAFS. Now, at 50-years-old, Mike admits he still struggles with dating.
Ariana
29, Executive Assistant/ Wedding Pet Chauffer, VIC
Ariana is sick of dating walking red flags, and hopes to find someone to marry and have children with. The 29-year-old is often told by men she is ‘too much.’
Bernie
27, Business Analyst, VIC
This Portugal-born claims to have emotional maturity that many Aussie men don’t possess. Bernie has charm, but can he keep a girl?
Payton
25, Concreter/ Business Owner, NSW
Payton is funny, quick-witted, and gets a lot of attention on dating apps – but never from the kind of men she is after.
Chloe
25, Nurse Manager, NSW
Chloe was left heartbroken from her last relationship after her fiancé abruptly called off their engagement. But this ray of sunshine is looking for that spark in a guy or girl.