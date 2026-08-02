MasterChef Australia’s Finals Week brings a life-changing decision for nurse Vinnie Gibaldi

It’s Finals Week in the MasterChef Australia kitchen and judge Andy Allen is back after taking a break to welcome his first-born son, Jude. His return is welcome news for contestant Vinnie Gibaldi, who has built a close bond with Andy during the competition. But Andy isn’t just a judge to Vinnie anymore – he could soon become his boss.

“He offered me an apprenticeship at his Three Blue Ducks restaurant at the end of a challenge recently,” Vinnie, 26, tells TV WEEK. “He seems to be a man of his word – so I am going to call him and go for it!”

Vinnie and Andy are taking their relationship to the next level. (Credit: 10)

No matter what happens when the MasterChef winner is crowned this Sunday, the registered nurse from Victoria has found his true calling.

“I love nursing and I love my team and the work that I do there, but I feel like my heart is in the hospitality industry,” he says. “I really want to start focusing on becoming a chef. After how far I’ve come and how hard I’ve worked, I want to see it through.”

Throughout the competition Vinnie has proudly showcased his Italian Nonna and Nonno’s recipes, giving them a modern twist he hopes to carry into his future.

“I started off with the dream of having a little panini shop,” he says. “Now it’s evolved into something much more than that. If I do have a panini shop, I want it to be more ‘chefy’. If I can do something really simple but in a more elevated way, it’s going to stand out from the others.”

Along for the ride is partner Bridget, whom Vinnie hopes to one day marry.

Partner Bridget is Vinnie’s steady support. (Credit: 10)

“We’ve already spoken about marriage,” he reveals to us. “She’d definitely be the person that I’d want to spend the rest of my life with. And it would be a very well-catered wedding!”

With the finale in sight, can Vinnie take home the title and $250,000?

MasterChef Australia’s season finale is this Sunday at 7pm on Network Ten and 10Streaming.