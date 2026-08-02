How The Real Housewives of Melbourne prepared Gamble Breaux for The Traitors Australia

Gamble Breaux felt right at home on the set of The Traitors Australia. Having spent years trading blows with Victoria’s elite as a former Real Housewife of Melbourne, she doesn’t just tolerate adversarial conversations, she welcomes them!
“It’s fun,” the 53-year-old tells TV WEEK with a grin. “Except for when your reputation is tarnished. There were some rumours [on Real Housewives] that I was a stripper. That didn’t bother me, but anything involving my husband really upset me, because he’s a solid, kind, generous, loyal husband.”
But don’t get it twisted. The glamorous blonde is more than just looks and charm. With her husband, Dr Rick Wolfe, Gamble runs a laser eye clinic, proving she’s just as savvy in business as she is in front of the camera.
“As you get older, you do feel: why don’t I just take things a bit more seriously? Because it gets a bit boring playing the dumb blonde. I mean, we run a serious business here, and we do good work.”
Reunited on The Traitors with Real Housewives of Sydney alum Krissy Marsh, Gamble quickly bonded with her and the two even started dreaming up a reboot featuring cast members from both Sydney and Melbourne.
“That would be fun, wouldn’t it?” Gamble laughs. “Krissy’s a really good friend to me on the show. And she sent me a cookbook! She’s the only Housewife who’s ever sent me anything!”
The Traitors Australia airs Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm on Network Ten and 10Streaming.