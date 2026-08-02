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How The Real Housewives of Melbourne prepared Gamble Breaux for The Traitors Australia

'I'm no dumb blonde.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Gamble Breaux felt right at home on the set of The Traitors Australia. Having spent years trading blows with Victoria’s elite as a former Real Housewife of Melbourne, she doesn’t just tolerate adversarial conversations, she welcomes them!

“It’s fun,” the 53-year-old tells TV WEEK with a grin. “Except for when your reputation is tarnished. There were some rumours [on Real Housewives] that I was a stripper. That didn’t bother me, but anything involving my husband really upset me, because he’s a solid, kind, generous, loyal husband.”

But don’t get it twisted. The glamorous blonde is more than just looks and charm. With her husband, Dr Rick Wolfe, Gamble runs a laser eye clinic, proving she’s just as savvy in business as she is in front of the camera.

“As you get older, you do feel: why don’t I just take things a bit more seriously? Because it gets a bit boring playing the dumb blonde. I mean, we run a serious business here, and we do good work.”

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 13TH 2017;Episodic Images - The Real Housewives of Melbourne at Luke's 21st (Gamble and Rick's son) at Mount Eliza on the 13th of May 2017 in Melbourne Australia. (Photo by Martin Philbey) *** Local Caption ***The Real Housewives of Melbourne
Real Housewives – the perfect training ground for betrayal and deception! (Credit: Foxtel)

Reunited on The Traitors with Real Housewives of Sydney alum Krissy Marsh, Gamble quickly bonded with her and the two even started dreaming up a reboot featuring cast members from both Sydney and Melbourne.

“That would be fun, wouldn’t it?” Gamble laughs. “Krissy’s a really good friend to me on the show. And she sent me a cookbook! She’s the only Housewife who’s ever sent me anything!”

The Traitors Australia airs Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm on Network Ten and 10Streaming.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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