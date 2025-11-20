Why a robot vacuum needs to be at the top of your Black Friday wishlist

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

One of the best things I’ve ever done for myself (and my sanity) was getting a robot vacuum. This compact, hands-free lifesaver keeps my floors clean without me even being home, and it’s honestly taken so much stress out of my day.

Advertisement

I’m not the only one either. Almost the entire shopping team has one, and we can’t stop talking about them. From saving hours on weekly cleaning to keeping floors spotless when guests drop by unexpectedly, these little devices genuinely change the way you live at home.

And right now is the perfect time to grab one because Black Friday deals on robot vacuums are already live, with top brands like Dreame, ECOVACS, Roborock and more slashing prices across their most popular models.

Whether you’re upgrading your current vacuum or finally taking the plunge into hands-free cleaning, these sales make it way easier to justify.

The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals in 2025

Advertisement

Ecovacs Deebot T50 PRO Omni $899 $1,499 at Ecovacs “Like I said, I absolutely love my little robot vac. It takes away all the stress of having to clean every single day, and when people show up unexpectedly, I can just turn it on and focus on getting dinner ready.” – Chanelle Mansour, Entertainment Shopping Editor shop now

Dreame Aqua10 Ultra $2,299 $2,999 at Dreame “The Dreame robot vacuum has genuinely changed my life. It transitions easily between floorboards and rugs, including one with tassels, really easily; it goes around objects. It’s saving me around 30 minutes a day of cleaning time, and I barely use my stick vacuum anymore. Overall, it’s made a huge difference to keeping the house clean and manageable in a busy family home.” – Sally Eagle, Director of Content shop now

Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow $2,299 $2,499 at Roborock “Quite possibly one of the chicest robot vacuum mops I’ve seen in my lifetime – this little machine has been an absolute saviour in my relatively time-poor household. I love that you can do selective room cleaning from the app, and customise the suction power, waterflow and route depending on the type of cleaning you need.” – Rachel Weisz, Homes Shopping Writer shop now NARWAL Freo Z10 $1,399 $1,999 at Amazon “I don’t mean to be dramatic, but this robot vacuum has become an essential in my life. I love that it adapts to hard-to-reach areas while both vacuuming and mopping, as well as intelligently re-cleaning areas until spotless. The base station is also self-maintaining, so not only does the robot clean my floors, it also cleans itself! The robot is relatively quiet, yet still powerful, and the scheduled cleaning makes my life infinitely easier.” – Maddy Wilson, Lifestyle Shopping Writer shop now

Advertisement

Why Black Friday is the best time to buy a robot vacuum Black Friday is the perfect chance to bring home a robot vacuum that makes everyday cleaning easier, faster and completely hands-free.



With major brands slashing prices across their most popular models, these deals won’t last long.



We’ll keep updating this guide as new offers drop, but if something catches your eye, add it to your cart quickly. The best robot vacuums always sell out first.



Read next: I can’t wait to overhaul my entire kitchen countertop with these Black Friday appliance deals

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.