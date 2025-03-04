The best robot vacuums on Amazon: Effortless and easy cleaning

They say robots will take over the world, but if it means our floors are vacuumed and mopped, maybe we should be jumping on board?
Amazon has a variety of top-rated models that combine convenience, efficiency, and affordability to get your home sparkling without lifting a finger.
We’ve rounded up the best robot vacuums available on Amazon to help you find the perfect fit for your home!
01
Lubluelu Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo SL60PLUS
from $309.99 at Amazon
The Lubluelu robo vacuum is designed for hands-free, efficient cleaning with a 4000Pa suction for deeper cleaning, your home will be sparkling in no time! Equipped with 360° LiDAR navigation, it avoids obstacles and intelligently maps your space for efficient cleaning. You can control the vacuum remotely via the app, adjust cleaning modes, and even schedule sessions. The vacuum also features self-charging and a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.
Sizes: 32.5L x 32.5W x 9.3H centimetres
Key features:
- Vacuum, mop and sweep
- 360° Precision LiDAR navigation
- Self-charging+Resume cleaning
02
Dreame D10s Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
from $499 at Amazon
The Dreame D10s Robot Vacuum has powerful cleaning with its 5,000Pa suction, effectively lifting dirt from carpets and hard floors while preventing hair tangles. With a long-lasting 5,200mAh battery, it provides up to 280 minutes of continuous cleaning, automatically recharging and resuming when needed.
Key features:
- Advanced LiDAR navigation
- Create multiple maps for custom cleaning modes
- Clean with the sound of your voice
03
Airzeen Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
from $359 at Amazon
The J10 Robot Vacuum offers powerful 4000Pa suction with 3 adjustable modes, effectively cleaning pet hair, crumbs, dust, and dirt from both carpets and floors. Quiet yet efficient, it operates at just 55 dB and runs for up to 120 minutes, providing a thorough cleaning experience without constant recharging.
Sizes: 7.8L x 30.6W x 30.6H centimetres
Key features:
- Dynamic navigation
- Automatic carpet boost
- Multiple intelligence controls
04
Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop
from $1299 at Amazon
The Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum brings unparalleled convenience and performance to your home. Featuring an automatic self-emptying system with a 2.5L dust bag, it can go up to 7 weeks without needing manual emptying, offering a truly hands-free cleaning experience.
Key features:
- 5500 Pa HyperForce suction
- Precise navigation for customised cleaning
- Dual rubber brush efficiency
05
Guulan Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
from $119.98 at Amazon
Packed with powerful 3000Pa suction, smart navigation, and a sleek design, at a reasonable price, it’s ready to tackle dust, dirt, and pet hair from every corner of your home – as well as mopping.
Sizes: 30L x 30W x 7H centimetres
Key features:
- Small and lightweight
- Various cleaning modes
- Intelligent infrared sensor,
06
ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO Omni Vacuum Robot
from $1299 at Amazon
The DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI has advanced suction and mopping, OZMO™ Pro Technology, AI-driven Navigation, Voice and App Control and a speed of 200 RPM. It also features TruEdge 2.0 cleaning which brings perfect edge and corner cleaning, allowing the roller mop to extend.
Key features:
- 18,000Pa Powerful suction
- Self-washing mopping
- ZeroTangle technology