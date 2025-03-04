The best robot vacuums on Amazon: Effortless and easy cleaning

They say robots will take over the world, but if it means our floors are vacuumed and mopped, maybe we should be jumping on board?

Amazon has a variety of top-rated models that combine convenience, efficiency, and affordability to get your home sparkling without lifting a finger.

We’ve rounded up the best robot vacuums available on Amazon to help you find the perfect fit for your home!

01 Lubluelu Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo SL60PLUS from $309.99 at Amazon The Lubluelu robo vacuum is designed for hands-free, efficient cleaning with a 4000Pa suction for deeper cleaning, your home will be sparkling in no time! Equipped with 360° LiDAR navigation, it avoids obstacles and intelligently maps your space for efficient cleaning. You can control the vacuum remotely via the app, adjust cleaning modes, and even schedule sessions. The vacuum also features self-charging and a 2-year warranty for peace of mind. Sizes: 32.5L x 32.5W x 9.3H centimetres Key features: Vacuum, mop and sweep

360° Precision LiDAR navigation

Self-charging+Resume cleaning SHOP NOW

02 Dreame D10s Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop from $499 at Amazon The Dreame D10s Robot Vacuum has powerful cleaning with its 5,000Pa suction, effectively lifting dirt from carpets and hard floors while preventing hair tangles. With a long-lasting 5,200mAh battery, it provides up to 280 minutes of continuous cleaning, automatically recharging and resuming when needed. Key features: Advanced LiDAR navigation

Create multiple maps for custom cleaning modes

Clean with the sound of your voice SHOP NOW

03 Airzeen Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop from $359 at Amazon The J10 Robot Vacuum offers powerful 4000Pa suction with 3 adjustable modes, effectively cleaning pet hair, crumbs, dust, and dirt from both carpets and floors. Quiet yet efficient, it operates at just 55 dB and runs for up to 120 minutes, providing a thorough cleaning experience without constant recharging. Sizes: 7.8L x 30.6W x 30.6H centimetres Key features: Dynamic navigation

Automatic carpet boost

Multiple intelligence controls SHOP NOW

04 Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop from $1299 at Amazon The Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum brings unparalleled convenience and performance to your home. Featuring an automatic self-emptying system with a 2.5L dust bag, it can go up to 7 weeks without needing manual emptying, offering a truly hands-free cleaning experience. Key features: 5500 Pa HyperForce suction

Precise navigation for customised cleaning

Dual rubber brush efficiency SHOP NOW

05 Guulan Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop from $119.98 at Amazon Packed with powerful 3000Pa suction, smart navigation, and a sleek design, at a reasonable price, it’s ready to tackle dust, dirt, and pet hair from every corner of your home – as well as mopping. Sizes: 30L x 30W x 7H centimetres Key features: Small and lightweight

Various cleaning modes

Intelligent infrared sensor, SHOP NOW

06 ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO Omni Vacuum Robot from $1299 at Amazon The DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI has advanced suction and mopping, OZMO™ Pro Technology, AI-driven Navigation, Voice and App Control and a speed of 200 RPM. It also features TruEdge 2.0 cleaning which brings perfect edge and corner cleaning, allowing the roller mop to extend. Key features: 18,000Pa Powerful suction

Self-washing mopping

ZeroTangle technology SHOP NOW

