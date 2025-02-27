Introducing the next generation of cleaning technology with the revolutionary ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI. Brand new to the market, we are reviewing this device that promises cutting-edge features, aimed to redefine convenience in home cleaning.

With vacuuming always ending up at the bottom of my list of day-to-day chores, I was excited to give the vacuum a whirl, especially seeing as it is all self-efficient!

The robot vacuum comes with a bunch of handy features, not the least of which is the convenience of it doing the vacuuming for you. Here’s everything you need to know.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI review verdict Pros Pro #1 Fit in small spaces

Pro #2 Can navigate over different terrains

Pro #3 Maps your house so it knows exactly where it is going Cons Con #1 On its highest mode the vacuum is quite loud

Con #2 The setup can be quite tricky for those who are less tech-savvy

Con #3 The vacuum can struggle in areas with quite a lot of clutter

What’s so special about the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI?

The DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI has advanced suction and mopping, OZMO™ Pro Technology, AI-driven Navigation, Voice and App Control and a speed of 200 RPM.

Advanced suction and mopping: It features a powerful suction which is up to 18,000 Pa and a mopping function.

OZMO™ Pro Technology: The advanced mopping system uses high-frequency vibrations to scrub the floor more effectively, this helped to get rid of some of my most stubborn stains!

AI-driven Navigation: The X8 Pro Omni uses AI-based mapping technology, allowing it to plan efficient cleaning routes.

Voice and App Control: It’s compatible with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, and can be controlled via the ECOVACS app.

It also features TruEdge 2.0 cleaning which brings perfect edge and corner cleaning, allowing the roller mop to extend.

DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI materials and size

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 Pro Omni is primarily made from durable plastics and some metal components.

16 clean water nozzles deliver fresh water back to the mop to keep the mop renewed after the wastewater is scraped off.

How to use the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI

Whilst initial set-up took a bit of time as I am not particularly tech-savvy once the vacuum had mapped out my space it was ready to go and my room was sparkling!

Set-up included:

Unboxing the vacuum.

Downloading the ECOVACS app.

Connecting the DEEBOT X8 Pro Omni to my Wi-Fi.

Filling the water tank on the vacuum.

Then it was ready to go!

Results from our test

The best part of the vacuum was its suction power – it was able to vacuum up nasty crumbs and hair with its ZeroTangle 2.0 Anti-tangle Technology.

Once it was set up and had mapped out my place, it was left to its own accord and I came home to a clean place!

The best part was that after cleaning the space (the run time of the vacuum is up to 3 hours), it returned back to the charging station. My space is only small so it will last a few runs before needing to be recharged!

What are the best features of DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI?

My favourite feature is probably its 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping! I don’t have to fill up my bucket ready to mop or plug in my vacuum to get entangled in its cord. To make things even easier, the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI also has an OZMO ROLLER self-washing mopping technology.

Overall, is the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI worth it?

Whilst it has a price tag of $2499 (on sale for $1799), for an efficient vacuum and mop I think it is definitely worth the splurge. Cleaning has been made easier in my household and more hygienic!

If you’re looking for a high-tech, all-in-one solution it is perfect for you – with advanced features your home will be sparkling clean.

Where to buy DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI

Amazon, price $1799 usually $2499

ECOVACS, price on sale for $1799 usually $2499

AVAILABLE MARCH 5

