Advertisement
Green clean frenzy: Cleaning your home in an eco-friendly way

Time to join the green movement!
Creating an eco-conscious home can often be daunting or put in the ‘too hard’ basket, especially with the nature of the market.

Using and buying products that do their bit for the environment allows you to join a movement toward a safer home and healthier planet.

Vivus Green isn’t just another eco-friendly brand; it’s a product of passion and experience. The products are crafted to prioritise safety and quality, plus they are perfect for those on the go and travelling!

We have put together some of our favourite eco-friendly cleaning products for the day-to-day.

01

Foaming Handwash Bundle

from $38 at Vivus Green

Eco-friendly hand washing sheets paired with a sleek, opaque glass foaming soap bottle. One sheet makes 300mL of foaming soap—just add water, shake, and it’s ready to use.

Each pack makes 40 bottles of foaming soap. Ideal for baby-safe laundry, refilling soap dispensers, or on-the-go hand washing.

Perfect for travel, camping, or quick baby changes. Convenient, eco-conscious, and practical.

Key features:

  • Plant-based
  • Free of phosphates, parabens and bleach
  • No ammonia, VOC’s or phthalates
02

Multipurpose Surface Cleaning Sheets

from $19.90 at Vivus Green

The most cost-effective multipurpose cleaner that works out to be just 50 cents per bottle!

One packet makes 40 bottles, cleaning all surfaces with ease. Fragrance-free to avoid headaches and strong odours, it’s perfect for everything from kitchen counters to bathrooms and even mopping floors.

Key features:

  • Highly concentrated
  • Fully dissolvable within 30 seconds
  • Can be used on stoves, tiles, glass, wood, bathrooms, laminate, sealed hardwood floors
03

Toilet Cleaning Sheets

from $19.90 at Vivus Green

The most cost-effective toilet cleaning solution, working out at just 50 cents per clean!

Each pack contains 20 eco-friendly toilet cleaning sheets. Vivus Green offers a powerful, convenient, and environmentally conscious way to keep your toilet spotless.

Key features:

  • 40 toilet cleans
  • Plant-based, lime fragrance
  • No nasties and irritants
04

Eco Dishwashing Detergent Sheets

from $15 at Vivus Green

Each pack of Vivus Green contains 20 eco-friendly dishwashing detergent sheets, offering a powerful, affordable, and environmentally conscious cleaning solution. Convenient and sustainable, these sheets make dishwashing easy and eco-friendly.

Key features:

  • 40 washes
  • Lush lemon fragrance
  • Suitable for hand wash and machine wash
05

Eco Laundry Detergent Sheets

from $15 at Vivus Green

Vivus Green offers 20 eco-friendly laundry detergent sheets per pack, providing a powerful, plant-based, and environmentally conscious solution. Convenient and sustainable, these sheets make laundry day easier and greener.

Key features:

  • Fresh forest fragrance
  • Suitable for both hand wash and machine wash
  • Travel friendly light-weight, compact and efficient
