Green clean frenzy: Cleaning your home in an eco-friendly way

Creating an eco-conscious home can often be daunting or put in the ‘too hard’ basket, especially with the nature of the market.

Advertisement

Using and buying products that do their bit for the environment allows you to join a movement toward a safer home and healthier planet.

Vivus Green isn’t just another eco-friendly brand; it’s a product of passion and experience. The products are crafted to prioritise safety and quality, plus they are perfect for those on the go and travelling!

We have put together some of our favourite eco-friendly cleaning products for the day-to-day.

01 Foaming Handwash Bundle from $38 at Vivus Green Eco-friendly hand washing sheets paired with a sleek, opaque glass foaming soap bottle. One sheet makes 300mL of foaming soap—just add water, shake, and it’s ready to use. Each pack makes 40 bottles of foaming soap. Ideal for baby-safe laundry, refilling soap dispensers, or on-the-go hand washing. Perfect for travel, camping, or quick baby changes. Convenient, eco-conscious, and practical. Key features: Plant-based

Free of phosphates, parabens and bleach

No ammonia, VOC’s or phthalates SHOP NOW

Advertisement

02 Multipurpose Surface Cleaning Sheets from $19.90 at Vivus Green The most cost-effective multipurpose cleaner that works out to be just 50 cents per bottle! One packet makes 40 bottles, cleaning all surfaces with ease. Fragrance-free to avoid headaches and strong odours, it’s perfect for everything from kitchen counters to bathrooms and even mopping floors. Key features: Highly concentrated

Fully dissolvable within 30 seconds

Can be used on stoves, tiles, glass, wood, bathrooms, laminate, sealed hardwood floors SHOP NOW

03 Toilet Cleaning Sheets from $19.90 at Vivus Green The most cost-effective toilet cleaning solution, working out at just 50 cents per clean! Each pack contains 20 eco-friendly toilet cleaning sheets. Vivus Green offers a powerful, convenient, and environmentally conscious way to keep your toilet spotless. Key features: 40 toilet cleans

Plant-based, lime fragrance

No nasties and irritants SHOP NOW

04 Eco Dishwashing Detergent Sheets from $15 at Vivus Green Each pack of Vivus Green contains 20 eco-friendly dishwashing detergent sheets, offering a powerful, affordable, and environmentally conscious cleaning solution. Convenient and sustainable, these sheets make dishwashing easy and eco-friendly. Key features: 40 washes

Lush lemon fragrance

Suitable for hand wash and machine wash SHOP NOW

05 Eco Laundry Detergent Sheets from $15 at Vivus Green Vivus Green offers 20 eco-friendly laundry detergent sheets per pack, providing a powerful, plant-based, and environmentally conscious solution. Convenient and sustainable, these sheets make laundry day easier and greener. Key features: Fresh forest fragrance

Suitable for both hand wash and machine wash

Travel friendly light-weight, compact and efficient SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use