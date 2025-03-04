As the respective Queen of Denmark and future Queen of the United Kingdom, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Queen Mary have a fair bit in common.

Advertisement

One may have grown up in the English countryside and another in picturesque Tasmania, but Kate Middleton and Mary Donaldson were just normal young women before meeting their princes and joining two of the most recognisable royal families in the world.

Regardless of their royal romances, both Catherine and Mary have some spookily similar physical features as well.

These athletic brunettes are also two of the world’s biggest style icons, making everything they wear look effortlessly chic, whether they’re dressed in a ballgown for a gala or donning their activewear for a charitable cause.

In fact, the late Karl Lagerfeld, who was the creative director of Chanel, reportedly dubbed them the “Royal Sisters” due to their similar style.

Advertisement

Turns out he may have had a point, because these two royals seem to have been taking style inspiration from one another for years.

From matching designer Jenny Packham gowns to tartan skirts, we’ve seen the royals take style cues from one another on numerous occasions.

Keep scrolling to see all the times Catherine, Princess of Wales and Queen Mary of Denmark twinned.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use