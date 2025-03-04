As the respective Queen of Denmark and future Queen of the United Kingdom, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Queen Mary have a fair bit in common.
One may have grown up in the English countryside and another in picturesque Tasmania, but Kate Middleton and Mary Donaldson were just normal young women before meeting their princes and joining two of the most recognisable royal families in the world.
Regardless of their royal romances, both Catherine and Mary have some spookily similar physical features as well.
These athletic brunettes are also two of the world’s biggest style icons, making everything they wear look effortlessly chic, whether they’re dressed in a ballgown for a gala or donning their activewear for a charitable cause.
In fact, the late Karl Lagerfeld, who was the creative director of Chanel, reportedly dubbed them the “Royal Sisters” due to their similar style.
Turns out he may have had a point, because these two royals seem to have been taking style inspiration from one another for years.
From matching designer Jenny Packham gowns to tartan skirts, we’ve seen the royals take style cues from one another on numerous occasions.
Keep scrolling to see all the times Catherine, Princess of Wales and Queen Mary of Denmark twinned.
In early 2025, Queen Mary of Denmark was spotted wearing the same dress that Princess Catherine has previously worn! Both royal women looked beyond stunning in the dazzling pink Jenny Packham gown.
Did Catherine’s pink dress at Wimbledon 2021 look familiar? That may be because it’s an almost exact copy of Mary’s chic nude dress by Beulah London, which she wore to attended the opening of an art exhibition in 2020.
Both royal ladies own this chic Emilia Wickstead dress, just in slightly different pastel hues. Mary was spotted in the blue version in Japan in 2015, while Kate was pretty in pink for a London event in 2018.
In November 2021, Queen Mary took inspiration from one of Kate’s most iconic outfits, pairing a tartan skirt with a black blazer in this chic ensemble. The Danish royal put a twist on Kate’s original outfit by opting for a muted, textured skirt and pairing it with a tailored blazer instead of Kate’s more laid-back cardigan.
Wedding dresses
On their wedding days, the two brides looked exquisite in their white dresses, lace veils and diamond earrings.
No one does navy blue with white polka dots quite like Kate, but Mary gave the trend a go for her eldest son Prince Christian‘s religious confirmation service.
A chic pink and red floral dress is the perfect outfit for either a first day at your daughter’s school or a day out in Texas.
When winter rolls around, there’s nothing more snuggly and stylish than a green tartan coat.
Taking blue-blooded to a whole new literal level!
The active royals know their way around a sail boat…and look good in shorts too!
On your marks, get set, go! Both future queens are avid athletes.
We love Catherine’s one-shouldered Jenny Packham gown that she wore in 2011 and in the same year, Mary wore a very similar design herself.
In fact, that’s not the only time the royals have rocked a one-shouldered look.
Back when the two attended Royal Ascot together, we couldn’t help but notice their similar choices of hat.
Same coat, only slightly different colour.
Cheers to these royal fashion icons!