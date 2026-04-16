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‘No one knows’: Fergie mystery shocks amid eerie star chart reading

A royal insider has revealed an “unusual” aspect of the former Duchess’ vanishing.
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It’s been four months since Sarah Ferguson was last seen in public. That’s more than 125 days without even a whiff of the beleaguered former Duchess.

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And now, the mystery surrounding her whereabouts has deepened – with claims even her own inner circle might not know exactly where she is.

Royal expert Rob Shuter – the man behind the Naughty But Nice Substack – made the claim in a recent post that “no one knows exactly where she is… And that includes the very top”.

“It’s unusual that even people close to her don’t know where she is,” a source told Shuter, adding there was “real uncertainty about how much Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie know… They may not have the full picture either”.

Fergie
Fergie has not been since publicly for four months. (Credit: Getty)
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It’s a perplexing state of affairs, given that Fergie has historically been known to enjoy the spotlight, but the fallout from the many revelations made about her in the Epstein files has clearly taken its toll.

Earlier this year, we learned that as she dealt with the continuing leaks, an “absolutely crushed” Fergie spent a month at a $25k-a-day wellness clinic in Switzerland.

A friend previously told Woman’s Day how Fergie’s Australian-based sister Jane Ferguson Luedecke – who lives on the NSW Central Coast – would “love nothing more” than to offer her a haven to her sibling. However, the insider added there was “no way it could work right now”.

“It’s far more likely that Jane will go to Sarah and try and help her decide what to do next,” the source added.

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Sarah Ferguson and her sister Jane with Beatrice and Andrew
Fergie’s sister Jane (circled) would love to help her. (Credit: Getty)

Wherever she is, it’s more than possible Fergie is turning to spiritual guidance for advice on how to navigate the tricky road ahead.

In his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York royal biographer Andrew Lownie told how Fergie previously spent 30 hours a week consulting psychics and healers, and was once convinced that Charles would die in an accident, with Andrew made king.

And in a recent post on his substack The Lownie Report, the author revealed how a star chart reading, by esteemed psychic Pat North on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s birth date, revealed what she said were “several personality traits” that were “cause for concern”.

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Andrew’s star chart makes interesting reading. (Credit: Getty)

“His Pisces Sun points to a rather weak character who is easily influenced by others,” Pat said of Andrew’s reading. “Impressionable and somewhat gullible, Andrew tends to idolize those with wealth and power and seek to emulate them. 

“With Venus, Mars and Saturn all placed in materialistic Capricorn, Andrew’s motivation is to pursue every opportunity to gain wealth and influence,” the psychic continued.

“His social standing and reputation are very important to him and by emulating those with money and moving in their circles it boosts an often fragile sense of self- esteem.” 

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Profile picture of Katherine Davison
Profile Katherine Davison

Katherine is an experienced writer and editor who has spent more than two decades working with some of the best-known media outlets in Australia and the UK. Before becoming a freelance contributor for Woman's Day, Katherine was Editor of trusted Australian entertainment title WHO, and she is the former Managing Editor of Lifestyle, Entertainment and Commercial for 7NEWS.com.au. She has a wide interest in topics spanning celebrity, lifestyle, shopping, travel, real life and more - and when she’s not researching her next story or crafting a compelling headline you’ll likely find her cycling around Sydney with her beloved dog, Pickle, in a backpack.

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