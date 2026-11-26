No one could’ve anticipated what was to come when The Hunting Wives launched. The gun-slinging ladies of Texas were introduced to the world amid a chaotic swirl of sex, murder and political mayhem – and Malin Akerman, aka Margo Banks, is thrilled.

As TV WEEK sat down with the show’s leading star ahead of the season two return, Malin says the reaction was “incredible”.

“We did no press leading up to it, so no one knew what to expect,” Malin, 48, says of the series launch, which shot up streaming charts around the world. “It was really fun to watch people’s reactions, and the elation from the LGBTQ+ community because that wasn’t the first foot forward for the show, there are so many elements, it was all encompassing.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of seductive temptress Margo Banks (Malin Akerman), the rich wife of politician Jed (Dermot Mulroney). Margo’s extracurricular activities involve hunting, suggestive fraternising and drinking – all of which is an exciting enticement to newcomer Sophie (Brittany Snow). Malin says she and Brittany only met five days prior to filming.

Malin and Brittany at the season two premiere of The Hunting Wives in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty)

“She [Brittany] is a brilliant actress, and I’ve followed her work for many years so I knew she would nail the part,” Malin explains. “But the intimacy part, you know, we didn’t do any chemistry reads so we went in blindly. But it all worked out!”

While the reaction from fans has been overwhelming, The Hunting Wives had a similar impact on Malin. The Swedish-born star says she “felt the same way” as the women who felt seen.

“I was like, ‘Thank you for giving me this role in my forties’,” she says. “You know, old Hollywood standards, you’re expired by the time you’re thirty. So this is really beautiful. If I’m perfectly honest, I’m creeping up towards fifty now and I feel more myself, sexier and more confident than I ever have in my life. This is my moment!”

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Malin teases a ‘shock’ death and celebrity cameo in The Hunting Wives

Margo and Sophie’s secret fling brought them all undone as we capped off a tumultuous pilot season. As The Hunting Wives returns for season two, police are looking for a murderer and the duo’s fling is seemingly over.

Meanwhile, Sophie is hiding the fact that she killed Margo’s brother, while Jed’s run for governor is putting more strain on his marriage to Margo as they manage both the fallout from her affair with Sophie and the revelation that she killed Abby (Madison Wolfe). Yikes.

And yes, there are more deaths on the horizon in small-town Texas.

Brittany and Malin’s chemistry struck a chord with fans. (Credit: Stan)

“Well, we can’t kill Margo Banks yet, so it’s not going to be me. I’ll give you that much!” Malin says with a laugh. “But I am very sad for this person to go; I was quite shocked. And by the way, they’re not the only death. We’re pretty ruthless on this show!”

As death comes for one unlucky Southerner, a new arrival could potentially come into Texas. In recent interviews, Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill, Chicago P.D.) has expressed her desire to join The Hunting Wives. Malin says Sophia, who also starred with Brittany Snow in cult comedy John Tucker Must Die (2006), would be welcome with open arms.

“Britt and I have known Sophia for many years and I adore her,” she says. “I think she’d be brilliant in it. But I’m not in charge of casting, otherwise she’d already be on the show [laughs]! But listen, I know the higher ups know of Sophia’s interest so I’m hoping that will become something.”

These women rule Texas. But will their wild ways be found out? (Credit: Stan)

An Aussie in Texas

While we wait in hope for news of Sophia’s entrance, Aussie star Alex Fitzalan is a delightful new addition to the second season. The 30-year-old stars as Lincoln Trout, a ruthless campaign manager who doesn’t care for Margo and Jed’s sordid history. He just wants to win.

Alex describes the leading stars as “powerhouses”, particularly Malin who, he says with a smile, “plays manic very well! She’s incredible”.

Aussie Alex was thrilled to join the cast. (Credit: Stan)

The lessons on set came thick and fast for Alex. But we wondered if Malin was given any lessons in Australian culture by her newest co-star?

“I am terrible at Aussie slang,” Malin says with a laugh. “I have so many Australian friends and all I know is that everyone says, ‘Mate’.

“But Aussies are f***ing crazy in the best way, which is why I have so many of them in my life!”

The Hunting Wives is available now on Stan