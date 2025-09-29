9 hotly anticipated TV shows landing on streaming this month

If you’re trying to figure out what to what to watch on streaming this October, you’re in the right place.

Advertisement

This month we’ve rounded up the best new TV shows to stream on Disney+, Netflix, Stan, Hayu, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video.

From spooky to clowns to Aussie true crime and the return of a beloved series, October’s TV line up is stacked. It’s almost criminal that streaming heats up just as Daylight Savings kicks off, but that’s showbiz!

So, without further ado, here are 9 new TV shows you don’t want to miss this October.

9 New TV shows to stream this October

IT: Welcome to Derry, Watching You and Murdaugh: Death in the Family land on HBO Max, Stan, and Disney+ this month

Advertisement

1. IT: Welcome to Derry

IT: Welcome to Derry is latest in the scary clown cinematic universe from Stephen King.

The HBO original digs into the creepy, dark lore behind everyone’s favourite weirdo clown, Pennywise.

The series has been developed for TV from the same team behind the films and takes us back to 1962. Yes, that means Bill Skarsgard returns as Pennywise.

Each week, the series is able to expand on the chilling backstory of the the blockbusters and takes us back to where it all began.

Advertisement

IT: Welcome to Derry launches on October 27 on HBO Max in Australia.

Advertisement

2. Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 is finally back on our screens thanks to Hayu.

As always, this season looks absolutely filled to the brim with drama.

The trailer alone reveals a pregnancy, a missing guest, and promise to “ruin the deck team”.

Because it’s the Mediterranean, of course Captain Sandy is back reasoning with her crew to get their “sh*t together.”

Advertisement

Plus, Aesha Scott is back chasing tips to pay for her mortgage!

3. Watching You

Aisha Dee (The Bold Type, Apple Cider Vinegar) stars in Stan’s latest release, premiering October 3.

Advertisement

The six-part erotic psychological thriller is inspired by J.P.Pomare’s novel The Last Guests.

Watching You tells the story of thrill-seeking Lina (Dee) and a steamy chance encounter with a stranger that alters the course of her life. When Lina realises that the affair has been filmed and is being used to blackmail her, she sets off on a journey to unmask the anonymous voyeur.

But, as Lina soon realises, the threat is even closer than she could have ever imagined.

Advertisement

4. Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Netflix’s Monster series has delivered on some of the most bingeable and conversational shows of the past few years.

First, we had Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and then Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Now, may we present Monster: The Ed Gain Story.

Advertisement

The series focuses on one of history’s most studied serial killers, Ed Gein and premieres October 3.

5. Harlan Coben’s Lazerus

Lazerus, starring Sam Claffin (Daisy Jones & The Six), is a new psychological thriller landing on Prime Video 22 October.

Advertisement

The series follows Claffin as a forensic psychologist who starts experiencing freaky, unexplained phenomena after returning home following his father’s (Bill Nighy) death.

He finds himself drawn to cold cases, including the case of his sister who was murdered 25 years ago.

The show is a wild journey crammed full of twists.

Advertisement

6. Murdaugh: Death in the Family

Murdaugh: Death in the Family lands on Disney+ October 15.

Like all great shows, the inspiration comes from a podcast: Murdaugh Murders.

Based on the very real, very wealthy, and very powerful Murdaugh family, the docuseries unravels the web of lies the family had weaved around themselves.

Advertisement

Their world implodes when their son is involved in a boat crash in 2019. Investigations uncover mysterious deaths, drug addictions, lies and corruption.

As the private life of this Southern dynasty is revealed, it’s clear truth is stranger than fiction.

Patrica Arquette (Medium), Jason Clarke (Oppenheimer) and Brittany Snow (The Hunting Wives) star in the docuseries.

Advertisement

7. Nobody Wants This

After Nobody Wants This‘ first season made us all re-evaluate our relationships, hopes and dreams, we cannot wait to dig into the second season on October 23 on Netflix.

In season one, we saw Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) fall head over heels, but now, we get to watch as they bring their relationship into the real world and out of their lavender haze.

Plus, Bell’s Gossip Girl co-star and Brody’s real life wife, Leighton Meester joins the cast in season two.

Advertisement

Nobody Wants This tells the story of Joanne, an outspoken and absolutely not religious podcaster who falls in love with a Rabbi, Noah (Brody).

8. Down Cemetery Road

Emma Thompson plays a private investigator in the new AppleTV+ series (Credit: AppleTV+)

Advertisement

If Emma Thompson is in it (she deserved the necklace not the CD!), we’ll be watching.

Down Cemetery Road not only stars, but is also executive produced by the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Emmy winner.

The eight episode thriller is based on author Mick Herron’s novel of the same name.

When a house suddenly explodes in a quiet suburb and a young girl disappears, concerned neighbour Sarah (Ruth Wilson) becomes completely obsessed with the incident. In a quest for answers, she enlists the help of a private detective (Thompson). Together they start to realise they’ve stumbled upon a pretty wild conspiracy. People they thought were dead are alive, and, people alive are quickly becoming, well, dead.

Advertisement

Down Cemetery Road launches on AppleTV+ October 29.

9. Mayor of Kingstown

Now in it’s fourth season, Mayor of Kingstown has a loyal following.

The series stars Jeremy Renner (Avengers) as the so called “major” of Kingstown, Mike McLusky. In Kingstown, prisons are the only profitable business that remains in a town built to support the near by prison. Academy Award winner Edie Falco (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie) stars alongside Renner.

This season, Mike’s role as the mayor is challenged when a new power player comes into town. After he only just outsmarted the Russian mafia last season, we’re curious to see how this ends.

Advertisement

Stream it on Paramount+.

Happy watching, it’s a packed up line up!

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.