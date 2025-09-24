6 ridiculously bingeable new TV shows launching on streaming this week

Looking for the best new shows on streaming this week? We can help with that.

If you’ve already devoured the big winner’s at last week’s Emmys, and are starving for a new series to dive into, you’re in the right place.

Because we watch TV for a living, we’ve pulled together a list of six of the best shows coming to streaming this week to put an end to the fruitless scrolls while your dinner gets cold.

From murder mysteries to Sylvester Stallone’s return to TV, this week has a slew of bingeable shows in store for you.

1. Wayward

Mae Martin as Alex Dempsey and Toni Collette as Evelyn Wade. (Credit: Michael Gibson / Netflix) Joshua Close plays Duck in the thriller series. (Credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

In the idyllic country town of Tall Pines everyone seems to be happy. But, when she arrives with her pregnant wife, police officer Alex Dempsey (Mae Martin) starts to realise that it’s all a mirage.

At the centre of it all is the mysterious local academy for ‘troubled teens’. However difficult their behaviour, none of the youngsters compare to their creepily diabolical leader, Evelyn (played by Aussie Toni Collette).

Some unusual incidents occur – all pointing towards Evelyn – and Alex starts to wonder if they’re being led down a very dark path. The gripping thriller mini-series also stars Suits’ Patrick J. Adams and Alias Grace‘s Sarah Gadon.

Season one of Wayward has just dropped on Netflix and you can watch the trailer below.

2. Slow Horses

Kristin Scott Thomas and James Callis star as Diana Taverner and Claude Whelan. (Credit: Apple TV+) Is there any character Gary Oldman can’t do? (Credit: Apple TV+)

If you haven’t caught this London drama yet, you’re missing out. The multi-Emmy winning series has a devout fan base for a reason. Now, much to the delight of this fan base, season five has just been released on streaming.

Slow Horses follows a crew of misfit MI5 agents led by slovenly, washed-up spy Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman). The ‘horses’ are in lockdown after a mass shooting – but could one of their own be behind it?

Plus, if you get hooked on the series, season six has already been confirmed and finished filming, so we know we’re in for a treat down the track!

Season five is available now on Apple TV +. You can check out the explosive new trailer below.

3. Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi. (Credit: Atsushi Nishijima / Paramount+) Jay Will as Tyson, Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, and Mike Walden as Bigfoot. (Credit: Brian Douglas / Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone returns in this third season that sees former mafia boss Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi trying to rebuild his life and empire after serving 25 years in prison.

Exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, Dwight is expanding his criminal organisation, but a new enemy threatens to derail everything – and put his family in harm’s way – to take his crown.

If you’re a fan of mob-based classics like The Sopranos, Tulsa King is worth a watch.

Season three is available now on Paramount+. Have a look at the season trailer below.

4. The Affair

Ruth Wilson as Alison and Dominic West as Noah in The Affair. (Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / Showtime) The series also stars Maura Tierney as Noah’s wife. (Credit: Mark Schafer / SHOWTIME)

In Montauk, Long Island, rumours spread fast.

But what happens when they’re true? For Noah (Dominic West), who is married with four children, the temptation of waitress Alison (Ruth Wilson) turns fodder into fact when they begin an affair.

Told through different perspectives, the five seasons of this award-winning series explore all sides of emotion.

The Affair is available now on 7plus, but you can watch the trailer below.

5. Alice in Borderland

Yuri Tsunematsu as Akane Heiya in Alice in Borderland. (Credit: Netflix) Toa Tsuchiya and Kento Yamazaki in Alice in Borderland. (Credit: Netflix)

Alice in Borderland is a global survival hit you’ll be kicking yourself for not having started sooner.

The long-awaited third season plunges us back into Haro Aso’s beloved comic book adaptation. The Japanese language sci-fi thriller sees Arisu’s (our protagonist) life upturned one day when he’s transported to an alternate, deserted version of Tokyo, otherwise known as Borderland.

Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and his newfound friends must complete games to earn their survival. In the last two seasons, we’ve seen Arisu defeat enough games to earn his old life back.

But now, in season three, he must return to Borderland. You’ll have to wait until September 25 to catch Alice in Borderland on Netflix, but until then, you can watch the trailer below.

6. Outlander: Blood of my Blood

Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine star as Julia and Henry Beauchamp. (Credit: Stan) Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater star as Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. (Credit: Stan)

In case you’ve missed the news, the prequel to universally adored Outlander, is finally here. It’s called Outlander: Blood of my Blood and is releasing new episodes weekly on Stan.

The prequel tells the story of two couples fighting unimaginable odds to be together. Those two couples? Oh, just the parents of Outlander endgame pairing Jamie and Claire.

We follow their parent’s stories from the battlefields of World War I and into the craggy Highlands of 18th century Scotland as the couples fight against the odds threatening to keep them apart.

New episodes are available weekly on Stan. Have a look at the trailer below.

Now that’s a good mix of new television shows! Happy watching!

