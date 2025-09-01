September’s must-watch TV from someone who watches TV for a living

September, like the first blooms of spring, brings a new season of TV to our screens.

This list brings you the best of the new launches and returns, guaranteed to have you hitting the ‘next episode’ button from an editor who watches TV for a living.

These are the best of September 2025’s TV releases in Australia.

Series returning to TV September 2025

Morning Wars season 4 | 17 September

Apple TV’s Morning Wars returns Wednesday 17 September with the first episode. The release schedule will see episodes drop weekly with the finale arriving 19 November 2025.

Season four picks up two whole years after we left off in season three.

Post UBA-NBN merger, we’ll watch as the newsroom struggles with secretive motives and tries to understand what ‘truth’ means in 2025. In the age of deep fakes and conspiracy theories, who can be trusted?

Only Murders In The Building | September 9

Only Murders In The Building is back on Disney Plus September 9.

This time Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep are joined by newbies Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz and Logan Lerman.

This season picks up post Oliver’s wedding, when doorman Lester was found dead in the fountain.

Expect billionaires and mobsters and yet another season of talented A-list actors.

The investigative trio return for a fifth season (credit: Disney).

The Amazing Race: Celebrity | 8 September

The 2025 season will be back on screens 7:30 Monday 8 September on 10.

Brendan Fevola and daughter Leni take on the Amazing Race (Credit: 10)

Host Beau Ryan returns to meet the group of celebs at the Himalayas starting line. This season they’ll race through Java, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, and the Amazing Race first of Uzbekistan.

Celebrities include Brendan Fevola, Below Deck’s Aesha Scott, Gretel Killeen and Steve Curry.

Find out who else is playing here.

The Assembly | 21 September

2024’s beloved, critically acclaimed breakthrough returns to ABC on Sunday 21 September at 7:30pm.

Guests include award winning actor Richard Roxburgh, singer Guy Sebastian, legendary journalist Ray Martin, comedic darling Julia Morris, national treasure Maggie Beer and Australian of the year Steve Waugh.

Award winning actor Richard Roxburgh joins The Assembly (Credit: ABC)

The Assembly sees Leigh Sales mentor Autistic journalism students in the art of interviewing.

New series launching September 2025

Black Rabbit | September 18

Netflix brings Jude Law and Jason Bateman together for September 18’s Black Rabbit.

Jude Law and Jason Bateman join Netflix’s Black Rabbit (Credit: Netflix)

Written by Zach Baylin (Academy Award nominated for best screenplay, King Richard) with the first two episodes directed by Bateman, the 8 part limited series has us eagerly awaiting its release.

The high stress fast paced plot follows Law and Bateman’s restaurant, Black Rabbit, and all that unfolds around it.

House of Guinness | September 25

On September 25 we’ll get our first look at House of Guinness on Netflix.

House of Guinness comes from the creator of Peaky Blinders (Credit: Netflix)

From the Oscar nominated creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, House of Guiness tells the story of the siblings who inherit the Guiness brand in 1860s Dublin.

Starring Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, and Fionn O’Shea, this show is being coined the Irish Succession.

Top End Bub | September 12

Fans of Top End Wedding rejoice, because the eight-part sequel launches September 12 on Prime Video.

Miranda Tapsell (co-creator and executive producer) and Gwilym Lee are back for their leading roles, this time with bub.

Miranda Tapsell is back for the sequel to Top End Wedding (Credit: Prime Video)

When their eight-year-old niece is orphaned Lauren (Tapsell) and Ned (Lee) abandon their big city life and move back to the Top End raise her.

Bub is played by Gladys-May Kelly in her acting debut.

Don’t forget these!

The Hack

A limited series based on the real-life phone hacking scandal which led to the demise of a British newspaper. David Tennant and Robert Carlyle star. The series airs in September on Stan.

Chad Powers

After a string of mistakes ends his football career, quarterback Russ Holliday disguises himself as a goofy but gifted persona known as Chad Powers. The comedy series launches September 30 on Disney+

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Who will Belly choose? The final three episodes are upon us and everyone wants to know how it will end. Will she say “Au Revoir” to it all and go to Paris solo? Or are we being deceived? The series finale airs September 17 on Prime Video.

Mystery Road: Origin

Six months on from when fans last saw Detective Jay Swan (Mark Coles Smith), life has taken a new path as he sets up life in mother’s Country of Loch Iris. But every town has a secret. Season two airs September 21 on ABC.

Talkin’ Bout Your Gen

The revamped series is back with a new host Anne Edmonds, and a new mix-up of captains and players. But do Gen X, Gen Y and Gen Z have what it takes to win the challenge? The comedy quiz show airs Tuesdays, 7.30pm on 10

The AFL Grand Final

It’s time to grab the snacks and scream at the TV because footy finals are almost upon us. The AFL Grand Final will kick off on September 30 on Channel Seven.

The Block

It’s crunch time for the Blockheads as the auction draws near. Can they break bidding records? Tune in Sunda 7pmy, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays 7.30pm on Channel Nine to find out.

