Will Sophie Monk replace Jackie O on radio? The Love Island host weighs in

After Australia’s biggest radio duo Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson speculacularly left the airwaves after an on-air blow up back in March, there has been plenty of speculation over who might replace them on air.

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Among the names thrown into the mix have been Dubai-based radio host Kris Fade, along with a string of other media personalities, but one that continues to pop up is blonde bombshell Sophie Monk.

Love Island wouldn’t be the same without Sophie Monk’s hilarious one-liners. (Image: Nine)

According to Sky News, Sophie has been approached “three times” to replace Jackie O, but reportedly turned it down.

However, speaking to TV WEEK, the Love Island Australia host says that she’s always open to a career in radio because it appeals to one of her most beloved hobbies — talking.

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“It’s getting paid to talk and I feel like most of the people around me are like, ‘Can you shut up?'” she laughs.

“If I could have a mic full-time, I’d love it.”

Sophie is also featured on The Hundred with Andy Lee. (Image: Nine)

While Sophie admits that she does have a lot of projects spinning at the moment, she would love to get behind the mic in the future.

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“Eventually, I’d love to do radio and a podcast or something like that because I like talking,” she quips.

It wouldn’t be the first time Sophie has made the switch from TV to radio. Not only has she stepped in for Jackie O before on Kyle & Jackie O, back in January, Sophie appeared on the KIIS Network’s national Drive show Will & Woody, filling in for Will McMahon as he took parental leave.

“I’m so excited to be helping out while babies are being made so Will can take time to enjoy this special chapter with his family. It’s such a great show and I’ve been hanging to be back on KIIS with Will, Woody and their listeners,” she told Radio Today at the time.

While Sophie hasn’t made the jump to the airwaves just yet, there’s no doubt she’s a natural behind a mic.

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