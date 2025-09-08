The Hunting Wives star Katie Lowes talks suns, guns and season two

Fans of May Cobbs’ novel The Hunting Wives will notice some changes in the wild new TV adaptation that follows a group of gun-toting Texan socialites who share more than drinks and target practice. But the secrets, seduction and murderously obsessive characters who made Cobbs’ story a bestseller are still here, ensuring the eight-episode series is a bingeable hit.

“I thought it was so freaking juicy,” says Katie Lowes, 42, who plays God-fearing Southern conservative Jill. “I love that the characters are very theatrical.”

The Hunting Wives are a gang of gun-toting Texan socialites. (Credit: Stan)

Headliner Malin Åkerman, 47, who portrays mysterious queen bee Margot, echoes this sentiment, adding, “There are a few surprises that will blow your mind.”

Meanwhile, Malin’s on-screen husband, Dermot Mulroney, 61, teases: “It’s like if you lift a rock, sometimes you’re surprised by what you find under it!”

The Hunting Wives follows Sophie (Brittany Snow) as she moves from Boston, Massachusetts, to Maple Brook, Texas, looking for a fresh start after a harrowing accident. There, she is entranced by Margot and the frenemy wives: Jill, Callie (Jaime Ray Newman), Monae (Joyce Glenn) and Taylor (Alexandria DeBerry).

From left: Callie, Margo, Sophie and Jill are hiding plenty of secrets. (Credit: Stan)

These women are sharp shooters with even sharper tongues and a sassy style that intrigues the anxiety-ridden Sophie. But beneath their extravagant and beautiful exteriors lies an ugliness that unravels after the shocking death of a local teenager.

“[The response] has been bigger than any of us expected,” Katie says of the show’s immediate cult status. “I’ve talked to so many people who say: ‘I was up till four in the morning, I couldn’t stop watching.’”

Jill is the prim and proper wife of Clint (Jason Davis), the pastor of Holy Horizon church. While he preaches, she sits in the front row, regally basking in her community standing.

Jill is a loyal friend – at least on the surface. (Credit: Stan)

But Katie, who got her start on the equally salacious long-running series Scandal, reveals she originally wanted to play Callie, the alpha female, expert marksman wife of Jonny (Branton Box), the town sheriff.

“I auditioned for Callie and then I read the script and thought, ‘Uh oh, I’m a Jill. I’m such a Jill,’” she says. “I made the Callie tape, and I was proud of it, but [showrunner] Rebecca Cutter called and asked, ‘Will she make another tape as Jill?’ And I was like, ‘I knew it!’ I knew I was gonna be Jill.”

The demure Jilly Bean, as she’s affectionately known, believes herself to be charitable, but all the while she is saying one thing, she is usually thinking another (less charitable) thing. She’s a loyal member of the Hunting Wives, unless there is something her son, Brad (George Ferrier), needs.

Sophie moves to Texas for a quieter life. However, it’s anything but! (Credit: Stan)

“All of her hard work has been put on her son, and I think she’s literally obsessed with him,” Katie says.

With a cliffhanger ending that leaves viewers reeling, we’re dying to know whether there will be a second season of The Hunting Wives?

“There’s been nothing official, which I find wildly shocking,” Katie says. “There’s so much more story to tell. Rebecca Cutter is so capable of continuing this madness and I think people are insatiable for it.”

