Kate, Princess of Wales, has been left “unsettled” after a break-in at one of her and Prince William’s favourite family homes, Anmer Hall, sources tell Woman’s Day.

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Police were called to a report of suspicious activity at the couple’s bolthole at around 6pm on November 23, with police sniffer dogs, a helicopter and drones assisting in a search of King Charles’ Sandringham Estate, on which the ten-bedroom home sits.

“Two men were arrested on the estate on suspicion of burglary and trespass,” Norfolk Police said in a statement, adding that the property was unoccupied at the time of the incident and inquiries remain ongoing.

Kate, Princess of Wales, has been left “unsettled”, a source tells Woman’s Day. (Credit: Getty)

Kate, William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were at their main home in Windsor at the time of the raid.

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Despite the family’s distance from events, the security scare is said to have left senior royals and Palace officials “shaken”.

“The Waleses are especially shocked of course, they can scarcely believe it,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“Obviously they’re thanking their lucky stars the security team acted so swiftly and professionally, that these alleged intruders were apprehended and mercifully nobody was hurt.

“But the fact that anyone was in a position to access the property is incredibly upsetting in itself,” the source goes on, adding that it seems “highly unlikely” that Kate and Wlliam will want to visit the estate in the foreseeable “until a thorough investigation is carried out”.

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A police officer attends the scene after a break-in at Anmer Hall – the country home of William and Kate. (Credit: Getty)

Kensington Palace does not comment on matters of security, although it confirmed no members of the royal family were in the property at the time.

Just a day after the development, Prince William met with the UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham at Downing Street, where he was given a defence and security briefing as the pair discussed a range of topics.

For Kate, however, the security breach is said to have been “very jarring”. The Princess of Wales used Anmer Hall as her sanctuary during her cancer battle and a source tells Woman’s Day that she considers it something of a “personal paradise”.

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Kate reportedly found Anmer Hall a sanctuary amid her cancer battle. (Credit: Getty)

“For her it’s always been synonymous with peace and tranquility, so the fact it’s now at the centre of a terrifying security scare is deeply unsettling and extremely hard to process,” the insider continues.

“Of course everyone is upset but Kate has definitely taken it the hardest. Needless to say, she and William will do whatever it takes to keep themselves and the children safe moving forward, even if it means a radical review or revamp of their security.”

Prince William received a security briefing during a visit to the British PM a day after the arrests. (Credit: Getty)

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The situation, however, is said to be “tricky” – not least because Prince William is taking an ever more prominent royal as he prepares to one day become King.

“Kate wants the family to lead lives that are as open and down-to-earth as possible,” our source adds.

“The couple doesn’t want to be tip-toeing around the whole time or looking over their shoulders, so to speak. But ultimately security and safety has to come above all else, that’s their primary concern above all else.”

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