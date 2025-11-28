Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
I’m doing all my Christmas shopping in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

And then some.
Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

If there’s one thing that creeps up faster than we expect, it’s Christmas shopping. And this year, instead of leaving it to the last-minute chaos, I’ve made a simple decision: I’m doing all my Christmas shopping during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

NEED TO KNOW

There are deals on literally everything: home essentials, beauty must-haves, toys, tech, fashion, stocking fillers — you name it. It’s the kind of sale where you start shopping for other people and suddenly realise you’ve solved half your own Christmas list too.

Plus, the prices are genuinely good. Not “pretend sale” good, but actual savings that make gifting way more affordable. And with fast delivery, I don’t have to worry about things arriving late or doing that last-minute dash to the shops.

So yes, I’m officially doing my entire Christmas shop during Black Friday this year. One big haul, zero stress, wrapped and done. 

The best buys from Amazon’s Black Friday sale

If you’re going to buy anything this Black Friday, let it be these. The deals are so tempting, I might buy them for myself.

dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum

$429 $1,199at amazon

Ninja Swirl by CREAMi

$337 $549 at AMAZON

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

$145 $259.95 at amazon

Sperax 3 in 1 Walking Vibration Pad

$184.05 $299.99 at amazon

Withings Scanwatch 2 Hybrid

$509.69 $566.24at amazon

Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ Robot Vacuum

$949 $1,999 at AMAZON

Ninja Luxe Café

$599.99 $999.99 at amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer

$529 $899 at amazon
The best Christmas gifts to get during Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Give them to your loved ones… or keep them for yourself. No one will know (or care) when the deals are this good.

Jellycat Bashful Silver Bunny Small

$66.64 $77.27at amazon

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog

$39 $79.99 at AMAZON

Dyson Airstrait

$495 $749 at amazon

Shark NeverChange Air Purifier

$229 $249.99 at amazon

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

$118 $219.95at amazon

American Tourister Light Max Suitcase

$157.50 $315 at AMAZON

ghd platinum+ Hair Straightener

$261.25 $425 at amazon

JW PEI Women’s Harlee Shoulder Bag

$112.48 $140.60 at amazon

Is Black Friday a good time to buy Christmas gifts?

Black Friday is one of the best times to tick things off your Christmas list. With so many categories on sale at once, it’s the easiest way to get ahead before the December rush.

As Country Manager at Amazon Australia, Janet Menzies, explains, “From ticking off the Christmas gift list to getting the home ready for a season of visitors, our Black Friday Sale is designed to make holiday prep easier and help budgets stretch further.”

In short: great prices, huge variety, and zero stress. The perfect time to get Christmas sorted.

Chanelle Mansour
Shopping Editor Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor, Entertainment

Chanelle Mansour is the Shopping Editor for Woman's Day. With years of experience across digital and print, she specialises in the intersection of pop culture, fashion, and lifestyle trends. Chanelle’s Black Friday coverage combines cultural insight with careful product research, translating what’s trending on screen and online into smart, style-driven shopping recommendations. Known for her ability to spot viral buys before they take off, she helps readers navigate sales season with confidence, highlighting products that balance entertainment-inspired appeal with lasting value and real-world relevance.

