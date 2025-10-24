Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Finding the perfect Christmas gift for a teen can feel like decoding an entirely new language… one that changes every time TikTok trends shift. Whether they’re obsessed with skincare, sneakers, or tech, the key is finding something that feels fresh, fun, and totally “them.” Forget the generic gift cards or last-minute panic buys; this year, we’ve done the hard work for you.

From cult beauty must-haves (yes, Laneige is still trending) and sleek sneakers that’ll score serious street cred, to sporty essentials they’ll actually use and artsy picks that spark creativity, these gifts are guaranteed to earn you major cool points. There’s even something for the beach lovers counting down to summer days, and the tech-obsessed who’d rather unbox the latest gadget than anything else.

So, whether you’re shopping for your teen, your little sibling, or your favourite Gen Z cousin, this guide has something that’ll make them light up on Christmas morning.

Here are the best Christmas gifts for teens that they’ll actually love this year.

The best Christmas gifts for teens to shop in 2025

Gifts for the beauty-obsessed

For the teen who lives for a good glow-up, these picks are skincare and beauty gold. Think dreamy scents, glossy lips, and tools that make every routine feel luxe. From Marc Jacobs’ new fragrance to Laneige’s cult lip duo, these gifts will totally earn a spot on their vanity.

Gifts for the sneakerhead

If their shoe collection is basically their personality, these are the gifts they’ll unbox with a grin. From classic Chucks to Onitsuka Tigers and even a sleek sneaker cleaning kit, they’ll have everything they need to keep their kicks fresh (and display-worthy).

Gifts for the sporty

Whether they’re training, competing, or just love the active life, these gifts hit the sweet spot between practical and cool. A smartwatch to track goals, a sleek Lululemon bottle, and a Nike duffel bag? They’ll be gym-ready and grateful.

Gifts for the beachy

Perfect for the teen who lives in swimmers and dreams in summer sunsets. From statement towels and cute inflatables to stylish paddle sets, these picks make beach days brighter, comfier, and way more Instagrammable.

Gifts for the artsy

For the creative souls and daydreamers, these gifts are little pockets of joy. Think LEGO builds, mini paint pads, and craft kits that’ll keep them busy (and off their phones). Bonus points: they’re cute enough to display when finished.

Gifts for the tech-obsessed

If they’re always glued to a screen, why not upgrade their setup? From projectors that transform their room into a vibe to portable speakers, digital cameras, and even a Kindle for low-tech downtime, these are the ultimate modern-day must-haves.

