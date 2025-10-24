Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping

Christmas Gifts for teens that they’ll actually love

There's something for everyone.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Madison Scott Profile
young girl opens a Christmas gift at home on the sofa against the background of a festive Christmas tree.Getty
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Finding the perfect Christmas gift for a teen can feel like decoding an entirely new language… one that changes every time TikTok trends shift. Whether they’re obsessed with skincare, sneakers, or tech, the key is finding something that feels fresh, fun, and totally “them.” Forget the generic gift cards or last-minute panic buys; this year, we’ve done the hard work for you.

Advertisement

From cult beauty must-haves (yes, Laneige is still trending) and sleek sneakers that’ll score serious street cred, to sporty essentials they’ll actually use and artsy picks that spark creativity, these gifts are guaranteed to earn you major cool points. There’s even something for the beach lovers counting down to summer days, and the tech-obsessed who’d rather unbox the latest gadget than anything else.

So, whether you’re shopping for your teen, your little sibling, or your favourite Gen Z cousin, this guide has something that’ll make them light up on Christmas morning.

Here are the best Christmas gifts for teens that they’ll actually love this year.

The best Christmas gifts for teens to shop in 2025

Gifts for the beauty-obsessed

For the teen who lives for a good glow-up, these picks are skincare and beauty gold. Think dreamy scents, glossy lips, and tools that make every routine feel luxe. From Marc Jacobs’ new fragrance to Laneige’s cult lip duo, these gifts will totally earn a spot on their vanity.

Advertisement
LANEIGE Minty Lip Duo (Holiday Limited Edition)

Laneige Minty Lip Duo,

Sephora, $34.00

shop now
Bondi Boost Infrared Bounce Brush

 Bondi Boost Infrared Bounce Brush,

Oz Hair and Beauty, $124.00

shop now
Daisy Wild Eau De Parfum Refillable

Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Parfum,

Myer, $107.00

shop now
O&M Daily Ritual Holiday Pack

O&M Daily Ritual Holiday Pack,

Oz Hair and Beauty, $80.96

shop now

Gifts for the sneakerhead

If their shoe collection is basically their personality, these are the gifts they’ll unbox with a grin. From classic Chucks to Onitsuka Tigers and even a sleek sneaker cleaning kit, they’ll have everything they need to keep their kicks fresh (and display-worthy).

Chuck Taylor All Star Hi

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi,

The Iconic, $97.50

shop now
Sneaker Cleaning Kit in Multi

Gentlemen’s Hardware Sneaker Cleaning Kit,

Myer, $34.99

shop now
Sneaker Display Case Shoe Storage Organizer Box Stackable Plastic Clear Magnetic

Sneaker Display Case,

Big W, $73.41

shop now
Mexico 66 - Unisex

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66,

The Iconic, $200

shop now

Gifts for the sporty

Whether they’re training, competing, or just love the active life, these gifts hit the sweet spot between practical and cool. A smartwatch to track goals, a sleek Lululemon bottle, and a Nike duffel bag? They’ll be gym-ready and grateful.

Advertisement
SAMSUNG Galaxy FIT 3

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3,

Amazon, $79.99

shop now
Back to Life Sport Bottle 710ml

Back to Life Sport Bottle,

Lululemon, $59

shop now
Speedo Logo Deck Coat - Unisex

Speedo Logo Deck Coat,

The Iconic, $90.00

shop now
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Small Training Duffel Bag

Nike Brasilia Small Training Duffel Bag,

Rebel, $49.99

shop now

Gifts for the beachy

Perfect for the teen who lives in swimmers and dreams in summer sunsets. From statement towels and cute inflatables to stylish paddle sets, these picks make beach days brighter, comfier, and way more Instagrammable.

Solana Cotton Beach Towel

Solana Cotton Beach Towel,

Cotton On, $49.99

shop now
Sunnylife Twin Heart Lie-On Stole My Heart Pink Stripe

Sunnylife Twin Heart Lie-On,

Myer, $119.99

shop now
Body Inflatable Beach Pillow

Inflatable Beach Pillow,

Cotton On, $9.00

shop now
Roxy Cool Summer Beach Bag

Roxy Summer Beach Bag,

City Beach, $39.99

shop now

Gifts for the artsy

For the creative souls and daydreamers, these gifts are little pockets of joy. Think LEGO builds, mini paint pads, and craft kits that’ll keep them busy (and off their phones). Bonus points: they’re cute enough to display when finished.

Advertisement
LEGO Fortnite Supply Llama Video Game Toy

LEGO Fortnite Supply Llama,

Big W, $49.00

shop now
Book Nook Kit

Book Nook Kit,

Amazon, $49.99

shop now
Craft Maker Kawaii Crochet Kit – DIY Crochet Projects for Beginners – Create Cute & Colorful Kawaii Characters – Includes Yarn, Hooks & Instructions

Kawaii Crocht Kit,

Amazon, $10.00

shop now
Mini Watercolour Paint Pad 2.0

Mini Watercolour Paint Pad,

Typo, $12.99

shop now

Gifts for the tech-obsessed

If they’re always glued to a screen, why not upgrade their setup? From projectors that transform their room into a vibe to portable speakers, digital cameras, and even a Kindle for low-tech downtime, these are the ultimate modern-day must-haves.

Kindle 11th Generation 2024 Matcha

Kindle,

Amazon, $199.00

shop now
Digital Camera

Digital Camera,

Amazon, $65.99

shop now
Sunset Lamp Projection

Sunset Lamp,

Amazon, $29.99

shop now
Miniroll Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Calming Pink image 3 Miniroll Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Calming Pink image 4 Miniroll Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Calming Pink image 5 Miniroll Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Calming Pink image 6 Miniroll Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Calming Pink image 7 Ultimate Ears Miniroll Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Calming Pink

Portable Bluetooth Speaker,

Myer, $84.15

shop now

Advertisement
Profile picture of Madison Scott
Profile Madison Scott

Madison Scott is the former Digital Editor for WHO Magazine, writing Entertainment and Lifestyle content while also curating the publication's social media accounts. With a Bachelor of Arts at Macquarie University (English Literature/Public Relations & Social Media), Madi enjoys telling people in great detail about all the books she reads, staying up-to-date on celebrity nonsense and obsessing over the latest niche TikTok trends. If she’s not scrolling aimlessly on Pinterest, she’s probably fine-tuning her endlessly long fashion wish list, daydreaming about her next travel destination or re-watching a Nora Ephron classic.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement